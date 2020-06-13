169 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL📍
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 37
1 of 28
1 of 40
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 15
Having trouble with Craigslist Clearwater? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
The biggest and most obvious attraction is the manmade Clearwater Beach, whose coastline extends for about two miles. Every Thursday through Monday beginning a couple hours before sunset, flock to the “Sunsets at Pier 60” festival, which features live entertainment, and themed cruises. Other parts of the city are dotted with a variety of pubs and clubs.
Surprisingly, no. The average apartment costs only around $900 a month and even bayside crash pads can easily be found in the $700-$1100 range. Whether you’re in the market for a basic 1BR unit, a pre-furnished luxury unit with all the bells and whistles or anything in between, you’ll find a variety of affordable options in Clearwater.
Most apartment managers will conduct a background check on you (at your expense, usually), so be prepared to fork over a non-refundable fee of $50 or more when submitting an application. Other documents you should bring along include a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking account statements.
Downtown, aka the “Cleveland Street District,” has received a major facelift in recent years and now boasts an assortment of retail, entertainment, and residential options. New high-rise condominiums and ultramodern loft spaces continue to sprout up, most of which are available for $800 or less. Located a mere five minutes from the beach but exuding a decidedly urban vibe, downtown Clearwater has become a popular living locale.
Just remember to bring along plenty of that sky-high SPF lotion and leave your cold weather gear behind. Even in the most “frigid” months of the year, temperatures rarely drop below the mid-50s at night and the low-70s during the day. So be sure to enjoy your Mai Tai on the beach in February while the rest of us are freezing our behinds off!
And now you’re all set to begin your search for the perfect apartment. Welcome to Clearwater and happy hunting!
June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month
Clearwater rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Tampa Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
- St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.
Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Clearwater, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Clearwater.
- While Clearwater's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Clearwater’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Clearwater renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...
Here’s how Clearwater ranks on:
Apartment List has released Clearwater’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Clearwater renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Clearwater, some aspects can be better."
Key Findings in Clearwater include the following:
- Clearwater renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Clearwater were weather and state and local taxes, which both received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Clearwater renters are commute time (D), public transit (C), jobs and career opportunities (C+) and quality of local schools (C+).
- Clearwater earned similar scores compared to other cities in Florida like Tampa (B) and Hollywood (B+), but earned higher marks than Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-) and Orlando (C).
- Clearwater did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Philadelphia (C+) and Chicago (B-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.