Apartment List
/
FL
/
clearwater
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Imperial Cove
104 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated September 20 at 10:54am
Contact for Availability
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,145
Prospect Towers is a Senior Community located in the beautiful City of Clearwater Florida. Our All-Inclusive apartments include water, sewer, trash, pest control, free internet and basic cable, this is another way to save money.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/02/20 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1158 PALMETTO STREET
1158 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1022 sqft
QUAINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLEARWATER FL - QUAINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN CLEARWATER FL, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, QUICK ACCESS TO DINING, SHOPPING

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1963 Marlington Way
1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540 This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.

Median Rent in Clearwater

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Clearwater is $984, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,225.
Studio
$862
1 Bed
$984
2 Beds
$1,225
3+ Beds
$1,620
City GuideClearwater
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for all your apartment hunting adventures in Clearwater, Florida! Located a hop, skip, and jump from St. Petersburg to the south and Tampa to the east, Clearwater is a popular living locale. Got questions about life in one of the Sunshine State’s most eternally sun-drenched cities? Sure you do. Luckily, we’re here with the answers. So stick with us and you’ll be living the dream in Clearwater in two shakes of an alligator’s tail …

Having trouble with Craigslist Clearwater? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What about entertainment? Is there anything to do there?

The biggest and most obvious attraction is the manmade Clearwater Beach, whose coastline extends for about two miles. Every Thursday through Monday beginning a couple hours before sunset, flock to the “Sunsets at Pier 60” festival, which features live entertainment, and themed cruises. Other parts of the city are dotted with a variety of pubs and clubs.

I bet apartments are crazy expensive, aren’t they?

Surprisingly, no. The average apartment costs only around $900 a month and even bayside crash pads can easily be found in the $700-$1100 range. Whether you’re in the market for a basic 1BR unit, a pre-furnished luxury unit with all the bells and whistles or anything in between, you’ll find a variety of affordable options in Clearwater.

Anything special I need to know about scoring my dream dwellings?

Most apartment managers will conduct a background check on you (at your expense, usually), so be prepared to fork over a non-refundable fee of $50 or more when submitting an application. Other documents you should bring along include a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking account statements.

What about life outside the beach?

Downtown, aka the “Cleveland Street District,” has received a major facelift in recent years and now boasts an assortment of retail, entertainment, and residential options. New high-rise condominiums and ultramodern loft spaces continue to sprout up, most of which are available for $800 or less. Located a mere five minutes from the beach but exuding a decidedly urban vibe, downtown Clearwater has become a popular living locale.

Anything else I need to know?

Just remember to bring along plenty of that sky-high SPF lotion and leave your cold weather gear behind. Even in the most “frigid” months of the year, temperatures rarely drop below the mid-50s at night and the low-70s during the day. So be sure to enjoy your Mai Tai on the beach in February while the rest of us are freezing our behinds off!

And now you’re all set to begin your search for the perfect apartment. Welcome to Clearwater and happy hunting!

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Clearwater, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Clearwater.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Clearwater’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Clearwater renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

    View full Clearwater Renter Survey

    Here’s how Clearwater ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    A+
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    A
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Clearwater’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Clearwater renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Clearwater, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Clearwater include the following:

    • Clearwater renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Clearwater were weather and state and local taxes, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Clearwater renters are commute time (D), public transit (C), jobs and career opportunities (C+) and quality of local schools (C+).
    • Clearwater earned similar scores compared to other cities in Florida like Tampa (B) and Hollywood (B+), but earned higher marks than Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-) and Orlando (C).
    • Clearwater did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Philadelphia (C+) and Chicago (B-).
      • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Clearwater?
    In Clearwater, the median rent is $862 for a studio, $984 for a 1-bedroom, $1,225 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,620 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clearwater, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Clearwater?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Clearwater received a letter grade of A for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Clearwater?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Clearwater received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Clearwater?
    Clearwater renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Clearwater did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Clearwater?
    Clearwater renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Clearwater did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Clearwater?
    Some of the colleges located in the Clearwater area include Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater, Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Clearwater?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clearwater from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Brandon, Bradenton, and Lakeland.

    Similar Pages

    Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
    Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
    Clearwater Studio Apartments