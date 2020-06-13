159 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL

Living in Wesley Chapel

This is Florida, so you can kiss winter goodbye for good. There may be just a few days a year when mornings are in the 40s, but otherwise, you can expect winter temps in the 60s and 70s. There's no snow, and frost is rare, but keep a sweater or two for chilly mornings and stock up on shorts and sandals.

Thanks to the Tampa Bay Regional Transportation Authority (known as TBARTA), you can take the bus from Wesley Chapel all the way into downtown Tampa. Otherwise, as with just about any other city this size, it really helps to have a car, scooter or bike.

Even with the mega metropolis of Tampa practically on your doorstep, there's still plenty to do and see in Wesley Chapel. For example, if shopping is your thing, you'll enjoy The Shops at Wiregrass, which is billed as an "open-air lifestyle center" with two stories of nationally known retailers, a funky local coffeehouse and several nightclubs. There's also another local mall, The Grove, where you'll find plenty of retailers and restaurants in a traditional indoor mall setting.

Wesley Chapel boasts some appealing eateries, including Wolf's Den, where you can get all-day breakfasts of steak and eggs, hash or omelets. They also serve fantastic sandwiches (such as a killer Reuben), awesome burger platters and great comfort foods, such as country fried steak and liver and onions. If you're hankering after seafood, check out one of the area's best, Bonefish Grill, where you can get lobster thermidor, coconut curry shrimp and pretzel-crusted ahi tuna.

The Tampa/Wesley Chapel area has a proliferation of fantastic brew pubs, and one of the most popular is the Brass Tap, which features more than 300 artisan craft beers. If you're pining for the old country, you don't have to go all the way to Ireland; just half an hour away in Tampa you'll find Four Green Fields, where you can immerse yourself in an authentic Irish pub, complete with Guinness on tap, great pub food and even Irish entertainment.

If you're a golfer, you'll have found your own personal paradise in Florida, the home of some of the most beautiful year-round courses in the country. Wesley Chapel doesn't disappoint either; it boasts a lovely 18-hole championship level course at Quail Hollow Golf. Another winner is Lexington Oaks Golf Club, a beautifully landscaped 18-hole course just loaded with challenging features such as wetland areas and man-made lakes. If you prefer whacking little balls with a racket rather than a club, then you'll probably be spending a lot of time at Saddlebrook International Tennis Center, a full-service tennis resort where you can get top-notch coaching from some of the best pros in the country.

The Wesley Chapel/Tampa Bay area is known for its wealth of lovely parks. If you want to do as the locals do, check out Wesley Chapel District Park, a 143-acre oasis that features a number of athletic fields and courts, plus a lush wooded trail. This being Florida, there's also a place to go fishing -- it's just a retention pond, but the biting is pretty good. If you want to get further into the wilderness, visit Cypress Creek Preserve, just minutes away in Land O'Lakes. This 7,400-acre sanctuary is the natural habitat for an amazing variety of native animals and features five miles of cycling trails, 12 miles of horse trails and plenty of camping sites.

Wesley Chapel's remarkable sense of community is especially apparent during one of the area's many annual festivals, when the locals come out to play. Even if it's not sweater weather, you'll still feel invigorated by Wesley Chapel's annual Fall Festival, which is held at The Grove Mall every October. It features an antique car show, great food (including legendary wings) and plenty of live music. Also in Tampa is the Gasparilla Music Festival, a two-day event that showcases regional talent.

Wesley Chapel manages to entertain its tourists while perpetually enchanting its locals. It offers the best of urban life, with a casual, relaxed undercurrent that makes you feel truly welcome wherever you are. It's not surprising that many a visiting tourist decides to come back here and stay -- even for a lifetime.