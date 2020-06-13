Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:31 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Wesley Chapel, FL

Seven Oaks
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
1 of 30

Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
$
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chapel Pines
1 Unit Available
30146 Rattana Court
30146 Rattana Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1292 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle
28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2319 sqft
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3289 Gentle Dell Ct.
3289 Gentle Dell Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,120
2251 sqft
Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome in Wesley Chapel - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, loft plus den townhome located in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. Home is located on a cul-de-sac flanked by ponds.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
32685 Dashel palm ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2260 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owners suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle
7718 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2447 sqft
5 Bedroom in Epperson Ranch South !!! - This 5 bedroom, 2 1/5 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! This is the community with the amazing lagoon pool !!! 100/100 high speed internet is included with your rent and SO MUCH MORE !!!! Sorry

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay at Cypress Creek
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
26527 Castleview Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saddlebrook
1 Unit Available
5420 Lady Bug Ln #1
5420 Lady Bug Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1221 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN SADDLEBROOK !!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in gated Saddlebrook. Carport, fireplace, full appliance package including full sized washer and dryer and MORE !!! Sorry, no pets per the owner.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6911 Sotra St
6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1979 sqft
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30105 Mossbank Dr
30105 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1290 sqft
Meadow Pointe TH, pool commuity, Mediterranean TH in Tullamore, gated community, one car garage, Corian counter tops, maple cabinets, screened alani overlooks conservation area, upstairs laundry room

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eloian
1 Unit Available
30929 Eloian Dr
30929 Eloian Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath + Bonus room home. Feels like you live in the country yet close to everything in Wesley Chapel/Zephyrhills with mature shade trees scattered throughout this massive yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29547 Benjamin Dr
29547 Benjamin Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
684 sqft
Beautiful Semi-furnished 2 bedroom/1 bath corner lot home. Furnished the home is $1,200, Unfurnished its $1,000. This wonderful home offers spacious bedrooms and a very bright living area. Updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP
30832 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1672 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. DISCLOSURE: One or more photo(s) was virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30712 IVERSON DRIVE
30712 Iverson Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1956 sqft
Four Bedroom two Bath 2 car garage with large fenced in yard and screened in lanai. This home features granite countertop throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinets compliment this elegant home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE
1135 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1581 sqft
Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent.

Median Rent in Wesley Chapel

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wesley Chapel is $1,143, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,423.
Studio
$1,001
1 Bed
$1,143
2 Beds
$1,423
3+ Beds
$1,882
City GuideWesley Chapel
Located in the shadow of Tampa Bay, Wesley Chapel, Florida offers all the big city amenities, including two major regional malls, yet it's also rural enough for horseback riding and hiking.

As part of the Tampa Bay area, Wesley Chapel has a lot going for it. With a population of 44,092 (2010 Census), it's got a sophisticated city center with two mega malls, The Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Yet, once you get outside the commercial district, you'll find a funky rural vibe in many of the neighborhoods. In fact, don't be surprised if you see locals on horseback in places like Palm Cove, a neighborhood that's within walking distance of city amenities. With its beautiful parks and nature preserves, Wesley Chapel may seem like a great place to relax (and it is), but it's also a thriving little metropolis that's right in the shadow of big city Tampa, which is just half an hour away. You'll find a thriving business community chock-full of nationally-known realtors (hey, it's Florida), banks, retailers and service providers, but there's still an underlying casual vibe that's incredibly rewarding if you're used to a bustling big city environment. It's a place where you can have a rich full life, with time to breathe along the way.

Moving to Wesley Chapel

You're in tourist mecca Florida now, so rejoice -- there's a huge selection of rental homes in Wesley Chapel, as well as rental apartment units and even luxury apartments of all sizes. Because of the casual, relaxed atmosphere of this city -- and indeed, the entire region -- you'll easily be able to find a large number of pet-friendly apartments as well. Likewise, if you're looking for a condo for rent, you're probably already aware that Florida is virtually condo capital, so you're in luck. With so many options to choose from, the tricky part is being able to make up your mind quickly before someone else gets that awesome rental you're considering. If you can, make a scouting trip to Wesley Chapel before you move; that way, you'll have a chance to choose your favorite residential areas. By narrowing things down geographically, you'll be able to make a quick -- and educated -- decision when the time comes for putting down a deposit.

Speaking of a deposit, be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, plus a sizable security deposit. Rentals are in demand in Florida, and landlords are sitting pretty, so if you want the place, you'll need to learn to smile and pay up. The good news is that you'll probably be getting a beautiful, newly built place that's well-kept up, because rental properties are a serious business down here. Fortunately, tourist season is virtually all year round in this part of Florida and the annual local snowbirds -- folks who live in Florida during the winter months -- tend to already own their own houses, so rent prices stay pretty stable throughout the year.

Neighborhoods in Wesley Chapel

Here are some of the most popular residential areas of the city:

Ashton Oaks: This is a lovely subdivision featuring newly built villas, a cabana club room and community pool. It's also quite close to Wiregrass Mall, so you won't have to go far afield for your shopping.

Ashley Pines: This area features a number of beautifully landscaped homes, many with screened-in pools.

Palm Cove: This residential area has a wonderful rural feel, but it's just a short distance from the city center and minutes away from two mega malls. You'd never know it, though, thanks to the lovely wooded park replete with horse and biking trails.

Seven Oaks: This residential community is highlighted by beautiful contemporary homes and amenities such as a pool and a clubhouse. You'll also find a number of apartment complexes, many of which are pet-friendly.

Living in Wesley Chapel

This is Florida, so you can kiss winter goodbye for good. There may be just a few days a year when mornings are in the 40s, but otherwise, you can expect winter temps in the 60s and 70s. There's no snow, and frost is rare, but keep a sweater or two for chilly mornings and stock up on shorts and sandals.

Thanks to the Tampa Bay Regional Transportation Authority (known as TBARTA), you can take the bus from Wesley Chapel all the way into downtown Tampa. Otherwise, as with just about any other city this size, it really helps to have a car, scooter or bike.

Even with the mega metropolis of Tampa practically on your doorstep, there's still plenty to do and see in Wesley Chapel. For example, if shopping is your thing, you'll enjoy The Shops at Wiregrass, which is billed as an "open-air lifestyle center" with two stories of nationally known retailers, a funky local coffeehouse and several nightclubs. There's also another local mall, The Grove, where you'll find plenty of retailers and restaurants in a traditional indoor mall setting.

Wesley Chapel boasts some appealing eateries, including Wolf's Den, where you can get all-day breakfasts of steak and eggs, hash or omelets. They also serve fantastic sandwiches (such as a killer Reuben), awesome burger platters and great comfort foods, such as country fried steak and liver and onions. If you're hankering after seafood, check out one of the area's best, Bonefish Grill, where you can get lobster thermidor, coconut curry shrimp and pretzel-crusted ahi tuna.

The Tampa/Wesley Chapel area has a proliferation of fantastic brew pubs, and one of the most popular is the Brass Tap, which features more than 300 artisan craft beers. If you're pining for the old country, you don't have to go all the way to Ireland; just half an hour away in Tampa you'll find Four Green Fields, where you can immerse yourself in an authentic Irish pub, complete with Guinness on tap, great pub food and even Irish entertainment.

If you're a golfer, you'll have found your own personal paradise in Florida, the home of some of the most beautiful year-round courses in the country. Wesley Chapel doesn't disappoint either; it boasts a lovely 18-hole championship level course at Quail Hollow Golf. Another winner is Lexington Oaks Golf Club, a beautifully landscaped 18-hole course just loaded with challenging features such as wetland areas and man-made lakes. If you prefer whacking little balls with a racket rather than a club, then you'll probably be spending a lot of time at Saddlebrook International Tennis Center, a full-service tennis resort where you can get top-notch coaching from some of the best pros in the country.

The Wesley Chapel/Tampa Bay area is known for its wealth of lovely parks. If you want to do as the locals do, check out Wesley Chapel District Park, a 143-acre oasis that features a number of athletic fields and courts, plus a lush wooded trail. This being Florida, there's also a place to go fishing -- it's just a retention pond, but the biting is pretty good. If you want to get further into the wilderness, visit Cypress Creek Preserve, just minutes away in Land O'Lakes. This 7,400-acre sanctuary is the natural habitat for an amazing variety of native animals and features five miles of cycling trails, 12 miles of horse trails and plenty of camping sites.

Wesley Chapel's remarkable sense of community is especially apparent during one of the area's many annual festivals, when the locals come out to play. Even if it's not sweater weather, you'll still feel invigorated by Wesley Chapel's annual Fall Festival, which is held at The Grove Mall every October. It features an antique car show, great food (including legendary wings) and plenty of live music. Also in Tampa is the Gasparilla Music Festival, a two-day event that showcases regional talent.

Wesley Chapel manages to entertain its tourists while perpetually enchanting its locals. It offers the best of urban life, with a casual, relaxed undercurrent that makes you feel truly welcome wherever you are. It's not surprising that many a visiting tourist decides to come back here and stay -- even for a lifetime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wesley Chapel?
In Wesley Chapel, the median rent is $1,001 for a studio, $1,143 for a 1-bedroom, $1,423 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,882 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wesley Chapel, check out our monthly Wesley Chapel Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wesley Chapel?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wesley Chapel include Seven Oaks.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wesley Chapel?
Some of the colleges located in the Wesley Chapel area include Lake-Sumter State College, Florida Southern College, Polk State College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wesley Chapel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wesley Chapel from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.

