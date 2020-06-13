284 Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg is comprised of more than 100 small neighborhoods, so picking one will require some research. When it comes to picking a good spot, a recommended rule of thumb is to stay on the north end of 4th St. and the south end of U.S. 19. Here are some of the most notable communities:

Brighton Bay: This pleasant neighborhood’s close proximity to the Gandy Bridge makes it especially appealing for those who work in South Tampa or Downtown St. Pete.

Downtown: The business center of the city, downtown is also starting to see more condos. Museums, art galleries, restaurants and Tropicana Field – home of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays – add to the flavor.

Gateway: Lots of apartment complexes to be found in this far north section of St. Pete. You’ve got businesses, shopping, and continuing expansion here.

Jungle Prada: An upscale historic neighborhood on the Boca Ciega Bay waterfront.

Kenwood Historic District/Grand Central: Known for its open mindedness and cute Craftsman bungalows, Kenwood is within walking distance of the up and coming restaurant and shopping scene in Grand Central on Central Ave in between 22nd Street and 34st Street north. Living in these hoods puts you 3 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from St. Pete Beach by car, or a leisurely walk to either.

Madeira Beach: Expensive condos can be found in this fishing-fueled community where tourism reigns supreme on weekends.

Midtown: Probably the area you most want to avoid.

Old Northeast: This is a mainly residential suburban neighborhood. Apartment prices here can vary from inexpensive to expensive.

Pinellas Point: The Greater Pinellas Point area is a popular place to live, with the northern end of it getting pricey. The Pink Streets area is a great spot to walk or ride a bike.

Snell Isle: An area that overlooks Old Tampa Bay. Some apartments can be found here, but it’ll cost you.

St. Pete Beach: A tourist draw with a great beach, you can also find some rentals here.