284 Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL📍
1 of 30
1 of 50
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 38
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 63
1 of 42
1 of 26
1 of 43
1 of 28
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 42
1 of 20
1 of 54
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 48
1 of 12
1 of 33
1 of 29
1 of 21
St. Petersburg (population 250,000) comprises one third of the Tampa Bay area, along with Tampa and Clearwater. This region was hit hard by the recession and housing market collapse of the late 2000s, and jobs have been slow to come back. On the bright side, that means more vacancies for you to home in on.
Prepare to lose neither an arm nor a leg when renting an apartment in St. Petersburg. 1 bedroom units average $800-$850 a month, with the average 2 BR unit costing about $1100. Kiplinger’s Cost of Living Index for St. Pete is 99 (100 is the national average), so that means you’ll be spending a tiny fraction less than Joe Six Pack. Hey Joe, maybe if you stopped buying six packs you’d have more money for a nice apartment! You ever think about that?
Being a peninsula (a piece of land surrounded by water but still connected to land—but you knew that, right?), St. Petersburg is a popular place for beach-lovers, and that means there are plenty of condos to be found, so include them in your search. St. Pete is also haven for those who’ve finally finished the rat race, so the odds are good you may have some older folks in your area.
St. Petersburg is comprised of more than 100 small neighborhoods, so picking one will require some research. When it comes to picking a good spot, a recommended rule of thumb is to stay on the north end of 4th St. and the south end of U.S. 19. Here are some of the most notable communities:
Brighton Bay: This pleasant neighborhood’s close proximity to the Gandy Bridge makes it especially appealing for those who work in South Tampa or Downtown St. Pete.
Downtown: The business center of the city, downtown is also starting to see more condos. Museums, art galleries, restaurants and Tropicana Field – home of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays – add to the flavor.
Gateway: Lots of apartment complexes to be found in this far north section of St. Pete. You’ve got businesses, shopping, and continuing expansion here.
Jungle Prada: An upscale historic neighborhood on the Boca Ciega Bay waterfront.
Kenwood Historic District/Grand Central: Known for its open mindedness and cute Craftsman bungalows, Kenwood is within walking distance of the up and coming restaurant and shopping scene in Grand Central on Central Ave in between 22nd Street and 34st Street north. Living in these hoods puts you 3 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from St. Pete Beach by car, or a leisurely walk to either.
Madeira Beach: Expensive condos can be found in this fishing-fueled community where tourism reigns supreme on weekends.
Midtown: Probably the area you most want to avoid.
Old Northeast: This is a mainly residential suburban neighborhood. Apartment prices here can vary from inexpensive to expensive.
Pinellas Point: The Greater Pinellas Point area is a popular place to live, with the northern end of it getting pricey. The Pink Streets area is a great spot to walk or ride a bike.
Snell Isle: An area that overlooks Old Tampa Bay. Some apartments can be found here, but it’ll cost you.
St. Pete Beach: A tourist draw with a great beach, you can also find some rentals here.
St. Petersburg was indeed named after its Russian counterpart, but are they similar in terms of weather? Nyet. With the bay on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other, you’re always surrounded by water in St. Pete, a fact that meshes nicely with the city’s average temperature of 74 degrees. The last hurricane to directly hit St. Pete was in 1921, but this is Florida, so the threat of a major storm will be a concern every summer, and some streets do flood easily. Besides the weather, there are a few other things to keep in mind about living here.
One for the ages, not the ageist
For decades now, St. Pete has been a popular place for people to retire, so as you might expect, Matlock DVDs will be a little tougher to find here. The average age in St. Pete is 39.3, and it’s a very seasoned 43 years old overall in Pinellas County. On paper, this makes St. Pete a better option for couples or older renters, but St. Pete’s population has been trending younger, too. If you don’t need dozens of clubs and hot spots full of twenty-something, you’ll be fine.
Car required
St. Petersburg, like all Florida cities, is not full of mass transportation options. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority operates a bus system that travels 34 local routes, and that’s pretty much it. In 2010, Forbes magazine rated the Tampa Bay region the worst in the nation for commuting, but Pinellas County officials say the average commute time is just 20 minutes.
June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month
St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Tampa Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
- Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
- St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.
St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
- While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
St. Petersburg Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how St. Petersburg ranks on:
Apartment List has released Saint Petersburg’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Saint Petersburg renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average and above average scores."
Key Findings in Saint Petersburg include the following:
- Saint Petersburg renters gave their city a B- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Saint Petersburg were state and local taxes (A), commute time (A-), social life (A-), pet-friendliness (A-) and weather (A-).
- The areas of concern to Saint Petersburg renters are public transit (C+), jobs and career opportunities (B-), quality of local schools (B-) and affordability (B-).
- Saint Petersburg earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Tampa (B), Clearwater (B+) and Bradenton (B-).
- Saint Petersburg did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Saint Petersburg has become a very progressive, young, and pet-friendly city. Nightlife is booming and new restaurants and attractions are vibrant additions." -Dan F.
- "Saint Petersburg is a beautiful city with lots of wonderful city parks. Downtown offers a lot of outdoor dining, shopping, galleries and a lovely view of the bay." -Karon E.
- "The food is amazing and I love the support for small businesses." -Sarah W.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.