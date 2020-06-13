AL
/
FL
/
st petersburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

284 Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

📍
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
38 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2019).
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
47 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,256
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,146
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown St. Petersburg
47 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,699
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
16 Units Available
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
863 sqft
Conveniently located in Gandy, with easy access to I-275 and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Units with full-sized washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,462
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
16 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
17 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$2,005
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
118 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Plaza
21 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.

Median Rent in St. Petersburg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Petersburg is $966, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,203.
Studio
$846
1 Bed
$966
2 Beds
$1,203
3+ Beds
$1,590
City GuideSt. PetersburgIf you’re looking for the apartment guide to St. Petersburg, Russia, please accept our sincerest apologies as this guide pertains exclusively to its Florida-centered counterpart. But wait! (Podozhdite!) Read on and you’ll discover some nifty nuggets about renting in Florida’s fourth largest city; one that’s always been a popular place for retirees, but also boasts an excellent arts scene along with beautiful beaches and 360 days of sunshine per year.
Renting an Apartment in St. Petersburg
+

St. Petersburg (population 250,000) comprises one third of the Tampa Bay area, along with Tampa and Clearwater. This region was hit hard by the recession and housing market collapse of the late 2000s, and jobs have been slow to come back. On the bright side, that means more vacancies for you to home in on.

How much will it cost?
+

Prepare to lose neither an arm nor a leg when renting an apartment in St. Petersburg. 1 bedroom units average $800-$850 a month, with the average 2 BR unit costing about $1100. Kiplinger’s Cost of Living Index for St. Pete is 99 (100 is the national average), so that means you’ll be spending a tiny fraction less than Joe Six Pack. Hey Joe, maybe if you stopped buying six packs you’d have more money for a nice apartment! You ever think about that?

Know the market
+

Being a peninsula (a piece of land surrounded by water but still connected to land—but you knew that, right?), St. Petersburg is a popular place for beach-lovers, and that means there are plenty of condos to be found, so include them in your search. St. Pete is also haven for those who’ve finally finished the rat race, so the odds are good you may have some older folks in your area.

St. Petersburg Neighborhoods
+

St. Petersburg is comprised of more than 100 small neighborhoods, so picking one will require some research. When it comes to picking a good spot, a recommended rule of thumb is to stay on the north end of 4th St. and the south end of U.S. 19. Here are some of the most notable communities:

Brighton Bay: This pleasant neighborhood’s close proximity to the Gandy Bridge makes it especially appealing for those who work in South Tampa or Downtown St. Pete.

Downtown: The business center of the city, downtown is also starting to see more condos. Museums, art galleries, restaurants and Tropicana Field – home of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays – add to the flavor.

Gateway: Lots of apartment complexes to be found in this far north section of St. Pete. You’ve got businesses, shopping, and continuing expansion here.

Jungle Prada: An upscale historic neighborhood on the Boca Ciega Bay waterfront.

Kenwood Historic District/Grand Central: Known for its open mindedness and cute Craftsman bungalows, Kenwood is within walking distance of the up and coming restaurant and shopping scene in Grand Central on Central Ave in between 22nd Street and 34st Street north. Living in these hoods puts you 3 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from St. Pete Beach by car, or a leisurely walk to either.

Madeira Beach: Expensive condos can be found in this fishing-fueled community where tourism reigns supreme on weekends.

Midtown: Probably the area you most want to avoid.

Old Northeast: This is a mainly residential suburban neighborhood. Apartment prices here can vary from inexpensive to expensive.

Pinellas Point: The Greater Pinellas Point area is a popular place to live, with the northern end of it getting pricey. The Pink Streets area is a great spot to walk or ride a bike.

Snell Isle: An area that overlooks Old Tampa Bay. Some apartments can be found here, but it’ll cost you.

St. Pete Beach: A tourist draw with a great beach, you can also find some rentals here.

Life in St. Petersburg
+

St. Petersburg was indeed named after its Russian counterpart, but are they similar in terms of weather? Nyet. With the bay on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other, you’re always surrounded by water in St. Pete, a fact that meshes nicely with the city’s average temperature of 74 degrees. The last hurricane to directly hit St. Pete was in 1921, but this is Florida, so the threat of a major storm will be a concern every summer, and some streets do flood easily. Besides the weather, there are a few other things to keep in mind about living here.

One for the ages, not the ageist

For decades now, St. Pete has been a popular place for people to retire, so as you might expect, Matlock DVDs will be a little tougher to find here. The average age in St. Pete is 39.3, and it’s a very seasoned 43 years old overall in Pinellas County. On paper, this makes St. Pete a better option for couples or older renters, but St. Pete’s population has been trending younger, too. If you don’t need dozens of clubs and hot spots full of twenty-something, you’ll be fine.

Car required

St. Petersburg, like all Florida cities, is not full of mass transportation options. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority operates a bus system that travels 34 local routes, and that’s pretty much it. In 2010, Forbes magazine rated the Tampa Bay region the worst in the nation for commuting, but Pinellas County officials say the average commute time is just 20 minutes.

Read More
Rent Report
St. Petersburg

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
    • While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More
    St. Petersburg Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here’s how St. Petersburg ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Saint Petersburg’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Saint Petersburg renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average and above average scores."

    Key Findings in Saint Petersburg include the following:

    • Saint Petersburg renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Saint Petersburg were state and local taxes (A), commute time (A-), social life (A-), pet-friendliness (A-) and weather (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Saint Petersburg renters are public transit (C+), jobs and career opportunities (B-), quality of local schools (B-) and affordability (B-).
    • Saint Petersburg earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Tampa (B), Clearwater (B+) and Bradenton (B-).
    • Saint Petersburg did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Saint Petersburg has become a very progressive, young, and pet-friendly city. Nightlife is booming and new restaurants and attractions are vibrant additions." -Dan F.
    • "Saint Petersburg is a beautiful city with lots of wonderful city parks. Downtown offers a lot of outdoor dining, shopping, galleries and a lovely view of the bay." -Karon E.
    • "The food is amazing and I love the support for small businesses." -Sarah W.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in St. Petersburg?
    In St. Petersburg, the median rent is $846 for a studio, $966 for a 1-bedroom, $1,203 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,590 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Petersburg, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in St. Petersburg?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in St. Petersburg include Greater Pinellas Point, and Downtown St. Petersburg.
    How pet-friendly is St. Petersburg?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, St. Petersburg received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in St. Petersburg?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, St. Petersburg received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in St. Petersburg?
    St. Petersburg renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how St. Petersburg did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in St. Petersburg?
    St. Petersburg renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how St. Petersburg did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Petersburg?
    Some of the colleges located in the St. Petersburg area include University of South Florida-St Petersburg, Eckerd College, Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to St. Petersburg?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Petersburg from include Tampa, Clearwater, Brandon, Bradenton, and Lakeland.

    Similar Pages

    St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 BedroomsSt. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Petersburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Greater Pinellas PointDowntown St. Petersburg

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd CollegeFlorida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus