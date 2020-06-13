Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:23 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

Four Corners
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
5 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated August 16 at 11:22pm
Webster Park North
Contact for Availability
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
494 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
908 sqft
Imagine the perfect place to live...Griffin Park offers the lifestyle you've been looking for and the services you deserve in your new apartment home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Village Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1130 N. Lake Parker Ave. Unit A308
1130 North Lake Parker Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
1024 sqft
COMING SOON! 2/2 Condo in 55+ Community! - Coming Soon! (Showings cannot take place until 5/5) Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in 55+ community. The home features new neutral carpet, appliances and a large indoor utility room with storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Camphor
1 Unit Available
1410 King Ave.
1410 King Avenue, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
1410 King Ave. Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! 2/1 Central Lakeland! - 2/1 Half duplex with tile floors throughout. Washer/ dryer hookup provided for tenants use.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Bonny
1 Unit Available
1426 Fern Rd. E.
1426 East Fern Road, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
835 sqft
2/1 Half Duplex! Available Now! - Refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bath half-duplex. This home boasts ceramic tile throughout (no carpeting), freshly painted, eat-in kitchen with laundry closet, lawn care, and water is included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
994 Hill Colony Cir
994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156 Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Hills South
1 Unit Available
3802 Exeter Ln
3802 Exeter Lane, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
New townhome available - Property Id: 288608 Very well maintained townhome. Free cable. Northsude Lakeland in desirable S. Hampton Hills. New carpet and waterproof vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Swannanoa
1 Unit Available
214
214 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
3bedroom and 1 1/2 bathroom -Spacious home with pool and large backyard ,freshly painted with new washer/dryer and refrigerator and hood.This home has additional in laws. Close to all major store and roads.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Villages At Bridgewater
1 Unit Available
6535 Baikal Place
6535 Baikal Place, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1678 sqft
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2052 Bent Tree Loop West
2052 Bent Tree Loop West, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4315 Orangewood Circle
4315 Orangewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2188 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
2322 Honey Drive
2322 Honey Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1355 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

Median Rent in Lakeland

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lakeland is $814, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,061.
Studio
$799
1 Bed
$814
2 Beds
$1,061
3+ Beds
$1,406
City GuideLakeland
Lakeland, Florida

The small, central Florida town of Lakeland unsurprisingly enjoys a plethora of natural lakes as well as a large helping of scenic wonder and a few dashes of growing economy. Lakeland is full of 97,000 residents are happy to escape the glitz of South Florida, but maintain an easy work commute to nearby Tampa or Orlando.

Costs of living in Lakeland are already gloriously reasonable, and the Florida real estate market is extremely renter-friendly right now, so finding affordable housing opportunities is pretty painless.

If canals were lakes, this would be Venice.

By far the most outstanding characteristic of Lakeland is its profusion of lakes – 38 at last count – so much of the city’s thinking is in terms of lakes. Be prepared for directions and mapping to be based on proximity to specific lakes and as in any area with waterfronts, be aware that housing closer to those delightful lake views will cost more than those without. Lake Hollingsworth is one of the larger and more popular lakes located just south of downtown in the historic part of the city. It offers plenty of bird-watching (including a large number of swans for some unknown reason) and recreational infrastructures, making the property here especially desirable. The city is very much a renter’s market, so haggling the price for properties outside the premium locations is sometimes an option.

Where to live?

Look to South Lakeland for new gated developments, planned communities with extra bedrooms and easy access to the Polk Parkway for that morning commute. Oakbridge and Grasslands are particularly popular, offering larger homes with all the newest and shiniest pads with the requisite golf courses and country clubs right around the corner. There aren’t nearly as many single family homes here for rent as for sale, but luxury apartment complexes, such as Willowbrooke Apartments, are available and start at $700 for a smaller 1BR up to $1000 for 3BR. South Lakeland is admittedly a bit further removed from the town proper, but all of the new development is happening here, including Lakeside Village, the wildly popular new open-air mall with restaurants, movie theaters and shopping.

Lakeside Village caters to those wishing for a historic downtown living alternative. The brand new mall has created a vibrant and walkable commercial area, and new luxury apartment complexes. The Alexa is a new complex within Lakeside Village with one to three bedroom pads starting at $850 and ranging up to $1200. Development is still going on and the area is expected to keep rising in value, so now would be a good time to snatch up a place in what may well become the most desirable new-downtown area of Lakeland.

For those who want a real downtown experience as opposed to a new-downtown one, Lakeland does also have an actual, historic downtown district. Unlike many towns, Lake Hollingsworth is right in the middle of it, but that’s neither here nor there. In downtown, there are old historic homes from the 1920s and a variety of available cultural activities. For single-family homes, the historic districts of Dixieland and South Lake Morton are most popular, as well as being walking distance to restaurants, the popular Polk Theater, art galleries, museums, the city library and Lake Mirror Promenade. Owing to its age, this area has become more architecturally diverse with a few high-rise condos, vintage studios, chic bungalows and renovated duplexes all available. Lake Mirror Tower is the largest purveyor of urban style living and high-end luxury 1BR and 2BR spaces will start at $700. Small studios in converted historic homes or garage apartments can be had for as little as $375, or $750 for a full 2BR single family home.

Transportation

Polk Parkway runs parallel on the south end of Lakeland and is a major local beltway that leads to Interstate 4, which runs between Tampa and Orlando. A morning commute here is not nearly as bad as it could be in other parts of the state. Plans are also in the works for a high-speed rail system which may significantly reduce commuter traffic, but construction has yet to begin. Lakeland isn’t so big a town as to have extensive public transit options available, making cars a near necessity, but Citrus Connection does operate a local bus service that serves much of the city. We’re sure you’ll be able to manage with or without a set of wheels.

It’s like South Florida, but way more homey.

Though its southern neighbors may overshadow central Florida, Lakeland has a lot to offer those seeking the same good climate without the higher cost of living. Of course it struggles with some of the same major issues facing the rest of Florida, but residents here are typically pleased with the quality of life they enjoy and will be the first to tell you how nice it is to live somewhere with a small-town sense of community spirit (the year-round availability of water sports doesn’t hurt, either). If that sounds like your dream town, then come on down!

All in all, Lakeland will give you some pretty good bargains in the Sunshine State, so get your hurricane insurance ready and those water-skis prepped. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lakeland rents decline sharply over the past month

Lakeland rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lakeland, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lakeland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lakeland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lakeland.
    • While rents in Lakeland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Lakeland from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Renters in Lakeland expressed general satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director...

    View full Lakeland Renter Survey

    Here’s how Lakeland ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    B+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A+
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Lakeland from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Renters in Lakeland expressed general satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Many categories received average or above-average scores.”

    Key findings in Lakeland include the following:

    • Lakeland renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Lakeland was the quality of local schools, which received an A+.
    • Renters also seemed satisfied with the weather (A-) and state and local taxes (A-) in Lakeland.
    • Categories like local job and career opportunities (B+) and affordability/cost of living (B+) received above-average scores.
    • Some areas of concern for Lakeland renters include safety (B-) and access to public transit (C).
    • Compared to other nearby cities, Lakeland renter satisfaction is right on par with Sarasota (A), and it scored higher than both Clearwater (C-) and Largo (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lakeland?
    In Lakeland, the median rent is $799 for a studio, $814 for a 1-bedroom, $1,061 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,406 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lakeland, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lakeland?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lakeland include Four Corners.
    How pet-friendly is Lakeland?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lakeland received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Lakeland?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Lakeland received a letter grade of B+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Lakeland?
    Lakeland renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Lakeland did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakeland?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lakeland area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, Rollins College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lakeland?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakeland from include Tampa, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Brandon.

