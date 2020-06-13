123 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL📍
1 of 15
1 of 44
1 of 20
1 of 49
1 of 13
1 of 38
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 3
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 14
The small, central Florida town of Lakeland unsurprisingly enjoys a plethora of natural lakes as well as a large helping of scenic wonder and a few dashes of growing economy. Lakeland is full of 97,000 residents are happy to escape the glitz of South Florida, but maintain an easy work commute to nearby Tampa or Orlando.
Costs of living in Lakeland are already gloriously reasonable, and the Florida real estate market is extremely renter-friendly right now, so finding affordable housing opportunities is pretty painless.
By far the most outstanding characteristic of Lakeland is its profusion of lakes – 38 at last count – so much of the city’s thinking is in terms of lakes. Be prepared for directions and mapping to be based on proximity to specific lakes and as in any area with waterfronts, be aware that housing closer to those delightful lake views will cost more than those without. Lake Hollingsworth is one of the larger and more popular lakes located just south of downtown in the historic part of the city. It offers plenty of bird-watching (including a large number of swans for some unknown reason) and recreational infrastructures, making the property here especially desirable. The city is very much a renter’s market, so haggling the price for properties outside the premium locations is sometimes an option.
Look to South Lakeland for new gated developments, planned communities with extra bedrooms and easy access to the Polk Parkway for that morning commute. Oakbridge and Grasslands are particularly popular, offering larger homes with all the newest and shiniest pads with the requisite golf courses and country clubs right around the corner. There aren’t nearly as many single family homes here for rent as for sale, but luxury apartment complexes, such as Willowbrooke Apartments, are available and start at $700 for a smaller 1BR up to $1000 for 3BR. South Lakeland is admittedly a bit further removed from the town proper, but all of the new development is happening here, including Lakeside Village, the wildly popular new open-air mall with restaurants, movie theaters and shopping.
Lakeside Village caters to those wishing for a historic downtown living alternative. The brand new mall has created a vibrant and walkable commercial area, and new luxury apartment complexes. The Alexa is a new complex within Lakeside Village with one to three bedroom pads starting at $850 and ranging up to $1200. Development is still going on and the area is expected to keep rising in value, so now would be a good time to snatch up a place in what may well become the most desirable new-downtown area of Lakeland.
For those who want a real downtown experience as opposed to a new-downtown one, Lakeland does also have an actual, historic downtown district. Unlike many towns, Lake Hollingsworth is right in the middle of it, but that’s neither here nor there. In downtown, there are old historic homes from the 1920s and a variety of available cultural activities. For single-family homes, the historic districts of Dixieland and South Lake Morton are most popular, as well as being walking distance to restaurants, the popular Polk Theater, art galleries, museums, the city library and Lake Mirror Promenade. Owing to its age, this area has become more architecturally diverse with a few high-rise condos, vintage studios, chic bungalows and renovated duplexes all available. Lake Mirror Tower is the largest purveyor of urban style living and high-end luxury 1BR and 2BR spaces will start at $700. Small studios in converted historic homes or garage apartments can be had for as little as $375, or $750 for a full 2BR single family home.
Polk Parkway runs parallel on the south end of Lakeland and is a major local beltway that leads to Interstate 4, which runs between Tampa and Orlando. A morning commute here is not nearly as bad as it could be in other parts of the state. Plans are also in the works for a high-speed rail system which may significantly reduce commuter traffic, but construction has yet to begin. Lakeland isn’t so big a town as to have extensive public transit options available, making cars a near necessity, but Citrus Connection does operate a local bus service that serves much of the city. We’re sure you’ll be able to manage with or without a set of wheels.
Though its southern neighbors may overshadow central Florida, Lakeland has a lot to offer those seeking the same good climate without the higher cost of living. Of course it struggles with some of the same major issues facing the rest of Florida, but residents here are typically pleased with the quality of life they enjoy and will be the first to tell you how nice it is to live somewhere with a small-town sense of community spirit (the year-round availability of water sports doesn’t hurt, either). If that sounds like your dream town, then come on down!
All in all, Lakeland will give you some pretty good bargains in the Sunshine State, so get your hurricane insurance ready and those water-skis prepped. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Lakeland Rent Report. Lakeland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lakeland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Lakeland rents decline sharply over the past month
Lakeland rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lakeland stand at $815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,061 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Lakeland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Florida
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lakeland, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
- Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).
Lakeland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Lakeland has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lakeland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Lakeland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,061 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lakeland.
- While rents in Lakeland remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lakeland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Lakeland.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Lakeland from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Lakeland expressed general satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director...
Here’s how Lakeland ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Lakeland from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Renters in Lakeland expressed general satisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Many categories received average or above-average scores.”
Key findings in Lakeland include the following:
- Lakeland renters give their city an A overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Lakeland was the quality of local schools, which received an A+.
- Renters also seemed satisfied with the weather (A-) and state and local taxes (A-) in Lakeland.
- Categories like local job and career opportunities (B+) and affordability/cost of living (B+) received above-average scores.
- Some areas of concern for Lakeland renters include safety (B-) and access to public transit (C).
- Compared to other nearby cities, Lakeland renter satisfaction is right on par with Sarasota (A), and it scored higher than both Clearwater (C-) and Largo (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.