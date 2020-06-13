123 Apartments for rent in Lakeland, FL

Where to live?

Look to South Lakeland for new gated developments, planned communities with extra bedrooms and easy access to the Polk Parkway for that morning commute. Oakbridge and Grasslands are particularly popular, offering larger homes with all the newest and shiniest pads with the requisite golf courses and country clubs right around the corner. There aren’t nearly as many single family homes here for rent as for sale, but luxury apartment complexes, such as Willowbrooke Apartments, are available and start at $700 for a smaller 1BR up to $1000 for 3BR. South Lakeland is admittedly a bit further removed from the town proper, but all of the new development is happening here, including Lakeside Village, the wildly popular new open-air mall with restaurants, movie theaters and shopping.

Lakeside Village caters to those wishing for a historic downtown living alternative. The brand new mall has created a vibrant and walkable commercial area, and new luxury apartment complexes. The Alexa is a new complex within Lakeside Village with one to three bedroom pads starting at $850 and ranging up to $1200. Development is still going on and the area is expected to keep rising in value, so now would be a good time to snatch up a place in what may well become the most desirable new-downtown area of Lakeland.

For those who want a real downtown experience as opposed to a new-downtown one, Lakeland does also have an actual, historic downtown district. Unlike many towns, Lake Hollingsworth is right in the middle of it, but that’s neither here nor there. In downtown, there are old historic homes from the 1920s and a variety of available cultural activities. For single-family homes, the historic districts of Dixieland and South Lake Morton are most popular, as well as being walking distance to restaurants, the popular Polk Theater, art galleries, museums, the city library and Lake Mirror Promenade. Owing to its age, this area has become more architecturally diverse with a few high-rise condos, vintage studios, chic bungalows and renovated duplexes all available. Lake Mirror Tower is the largest purveyor of urban style living and high-end luxury 1BR and 2BR spaces will start at $700. Small studios in converted historic homes or garage apartments can be had for as little as $375, or $750 for a full 2BR single family home.