129 Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

An Aqua-licious Treat

If you’re a sucker for a city surrounded by majestic bodies of water, you’re in for a treat in Bradenton, which is home to more than 20 miles of pristine beaches along the Intracoastal Waterway and the Manatee River. Popular aqua-centric activities include fishing off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge or in Cortez Fishing Village, checking out the slapstick shenanigans of the sea creatures at the Parker Manatee Aquarium, and swimming, jet skiing, or riding the waves along the shores of Bradenton Beach or Ana Maria Island. Obviously, Bradenton is a popular destination for tourists (loud shirts and floppy hats will inevitably give their identities away), so hopefully you don’t mind sharing the streets with snowbirds and vacationers.

If you’re in the mood, however, to have some fun away from the beach, you can always take in the architectural sites of the Braden Castle Park Historic District, try your luck at one of the many top-notch golf courses in the area, or visit the multi-purpose South Florida Museum. Another Bradenton must-see is the funky Village of the Arts colony, whose 200 homes and 36 acres play host to a mish-mash of art galleries, studios, workshops, and cafes.

When the mood to whoop it up night owl-style strikes, meanwhile, you’ll be glad to know Bradenton is home of a vibrant nightlife scene that includes a mixture of jazz and blues bars, corner pubs, sports bars, and beachside watering holes.