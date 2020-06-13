129 Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL📍
If you’re a sucker for a city surrounded by majestic bodies of water, you’re in for a treat in Bradenton, which is home to more than 20 miles of pristine beaches along the Intracoastal Waterway and the Manatee River. Popular aqua-centric activities include fishing off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge or in Cortez Fishing Village, checking out the slapstick shenanigans of the sea creatures at the Parker Manatee Aquarium, and swimming, jet skiing, or riding the waves along the shores of Bradenton Beach or Ana Maria Island. Obviously, Bradenton is a popular destination for tourists (loud shirts and floppy hats will inevitably give their identities away), so hopefully you don’t mind sharing the streets with snowbirds and vacationers.
If you’re in the mood, however, to have some fun away from the beach, you can always take in the architectural sites of the Braden Castle Park Historic District, try your luck at one of the many top-notch golf courses in the area, or visit the multi-purpose South Florida Museum. Another Bradenton must-see is the funky Village of the Arts colony, whose 200 homes and 36 acres play host to a mish-mash of art galleries, studios, workshops, and cafes.
When the mood to whoop it up night owl-style strikes, meanwhile, you’ll be glad to know Bradenton is home of a vibrant nightlife scene that includes a mixture of jazz and blues bars, corner pubs, sports bars, and beachside watering holes.
Obviously, tourism is the driving force of the local economy, and many residents bring home the bacon by working for one of the city’s countless tourist traps. However, tourism isn’t the only breadwinner, as numerous other large corporations – mostly notably Tropicana O.J., Champs sporting goods, and Bealls department store – are headquartered within city limits. Numerous other companies have set up shop in downtown Bradenton or in the Financial Center skyscraper, while the various business opportunities in Sarasota and Tampa Bay are located just 10 and 30 miles away, respectively. In other words, you shouldn’t have a problem bucking up each month for that super sweet apartment you’re just itching to move into.
Bradenton is generally safe, although, like any city, it has its iffy areas, including some of the neighborhoods on either side of Old 301 Hwy and near Palmetto. Numerous apartments and lofts in the $1000 range have sprung up in recent years in the eclectic, coveted downtown area. Meanwhile, the city’s eastern half, especially the Lakewood Ranch area, continues to see its population swell with new homeowners and leasers, as well. Generally, the most modern homes and apartments are situated on the east side, whereas the more historic and colorful properties are located near the waterfront in West Bradenton. It’s hard to go wrong with either area, but we still recommend scouting out a neighborhood in advance to see if you’re comfortable with its vibes before pursuing a lease there.
Of all the city’s charms, perhaps affordability is its most alluring. Studios can be found in abundance for less than $700 and even spacious (1000-plus square foot) multi-BR apartments are available for about a grand. Lots of affordable senior housing is available as well, and many units offer both short and long-term leasing options. Pet-friendly rentals can be tough to come by if your four-legged friend is tipping the scale at more than 25 pounds (with 50 lbs. being the absolute limit), so if your roommate is a Great Dane or a saltwater alligator, you’ll find your renting options are extremely limited.
Unlike property managers in many cities, who require non-refundable security deposits equal to the first month’s rent, most landlords in Bradenton require a modest ($300-$400 in many cases), refundable up-front payment only. Just keep your new paradise pimp pad in tip-top shape, mark down even the most seemingly insignificant blemishes on your move-in checklist, and you shouldn’t have a problem getting your money back when your lease expires.
Finally, remember that Bradenton is a renter’s market (roughly 14% of all housing units are currently unoccupied). Be picky when searching for your new homestead, as waiting lists are pretty much unheard of and vacancies are a year-round reality at most apartment complexes. If you feel like the amenities at a location don’t measure up to the price tag placed on them, shrug it off and move along to the next place on your list. Somewhere in Bradenton, there’s a perfect apartment just waiting for someone like you call it home…
The easiest way to live comfortably in Bradenton is with your own set of wheels, although many residents are able to rely solely on the Manatee County Area Transit buses – which hit up all the major shopping, tourist, and business destinations – to get around. Several apartments (especially in the downtown area), fortunately, are located within walking distance of an MCAT stop, making having one’s own vehicle a luxury rather than a necessity for many tenants.
So welcome to Manatee County, best of luck, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Bradenton rents declined significantly over the past month
Bradenton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bradenton stand at $947 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bradenton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Florida
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bradenton, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
- Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).
Bradenton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Bradenton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bradenton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Bradenton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bradenton.
- While rents in Bradenton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bradenton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bradenton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Bradenton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Bradenton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List.
Here’s how Bradenton ranks on:
Apartment List has released Bradenton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Bradenton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."
Key Findings in Bradenton include the following:
- Bradenton renters gave their city a B- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Bradenton were weather and state and local taxes, which received A+ and A- grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Bradenton renters are safety and low crime rate and recreational activities, which both received scores of C.
- Bradenton earned similar scores compared to other cities in Florida like Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-), Orlando (C) and Tampa (B).
- Bradenton did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Philadelphia (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.