Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:09 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Bradenton, FL

West Bradenton
Braden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
24 Units Available
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1706 sqft
Situated in Heritage Harbour. Award-winning apartment community with lake views. All apartments include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and a screened-in outdoor area. On-site cyber cafe with coffee bar and complimentary snacks.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
$
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1317 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
38 Units Available
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,151
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
Spacious homes with designer lights, programmable thermostats and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a coffee bar and a business center, among other amenities. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1392 sqft
Luxury complex with fantastic amenities, including an on-site volleyball and basketball court, gym, pool and coffee bar. Updated interiors with hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Bike storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Braden River East
26 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Braden River East
84 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$961
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
36 Units Available
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1374 sqft
Our lavish apartments of Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch offer you the opportunity to live the fabulous lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

Median Rent in Bradenton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bradenton is $947, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,216.
Studio
$880
1 Bed
$947
2 Beds
$1,216
3+ Beds
$1,669
City GuideBradenton
Aloha, beach bums, and welcome to your Bradenton, Florida apartment hunting headquarters! Rumor on the boardwalk is you’re looking to score a primo crash pad in the city where the sun never ceases to shine (except at nighttime, of course … sorry, apartment scavengers, but the laws of nature apply to Manatee County as well!). Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because setting people up in their Bradenton dream dwellings is what we do best. Just take a quick peek at the following tidbits ...
An Aqua-licious Treat

If you’re a sucker for a city surrounded by majestic bodies of water, you’re in for a treat in Bradenton, which is home to more than 20 miles of pristine beaches along the Intracoastal Waterway and the Manatee River. Popular aqua-centric activities include fishing off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge or in Cortez Fishing Village, checking out the slapstick shenanigans of the sea creatures at the Parker Manatee Aquarium, and swimming, jet skiing, or riding the waves along the shores of Bradenton Beach or Ana Maria Island. Obviously, Bradenton is a popular destination for tourists (loud shirts and floppy hats will inevitably give their identities away), so hopefully you don’t mind sharing the streets with snowbirds and vacationers.

If you’re in the mood, however, to have some fun away from the beach, you can always take in the architectural sites of the Braden Castle Park Historic District, try your luck at one of the many top-notch golf courses in the area, or visit the multi-purpose South Florida Museum. Another Bradenton must-see is the funky Village of the Arts colony, whose 200 homes and 36 acres play host to a mish-mash of art galleries, studios, workshops, and cafes.

When the mood to whoop it up night owl-style strikes, meanwhile, you’ll be glad to know Bradenton is home of a vibrant nightlife scene that includes a mixture of jazz and blues bars, corner pubs, sports bars, and beachside watering holes.

Paying for Paradise

Obviously, tourism is the driving force of the local economy, and many residents bring home the bacon by working for one of the city’s countless tourist traps. However, tourism isn’t the only breadwinner, as numerous other large corporations – mostly notably Tropicana O.J., Champs sporting goods, and Bealls department store – are headquartered within city limits. Numerous other companies have set up shop in downtown Bradenton or in the Financial Center skyscraper, while the various business opportunities in Sarasota and Tampa Bay are located just 10 and 30 miles away, respectively. In other words, you shouldn’t have a problem bucking up each month for that super sweet apartment you’re just itching to move into.

The Lay of the Land

Bradenton is generally safe, although, like any city, it has its iffy areas, including some of the neighborhoods on either side of Old 301 Hwy and near Palmetto. Numerous apartments and lofts in the $1000 range have sprung up in recent years in the eclectic, coveted downtown area. Meanwhile, the city’s eastern half, especially the Lakewood Ranch area, continues to see its population swell with new homeowners and leasers, as well. Generally, the most modern homes and apartments are situated on the east side, whereas the more historic and colorful properties are located near the waterfront in West Bradenton. It’s hard to go wrong with either area, but we still recommend scouting out a neighborhood in advance to see if you’re comfortable with its vibes before pursuing a lease there.

Leasing Tips

Of all the city’s charms, perhaps affordability is its most alluring. Studios can be found in abundance for less than $700 and even spacious (1000-plus square foot) multi-BR apartments are available for about a grand. Lots of affordable senior housing is available as well, and many units offer both short and long-term leasing options. Pet-friendly rentals can be tough to come by if your four-legged friend is tipping the scale at more than 25 pounds (with 50 lbs. being the absolute limit), so if your roommate is a Great Dane or a saltwater alligator, you’ll find your renting options are extremely limited.

Unlike property managers in many cities, who require non-refundable security deposits equal to the first month’s rent, most landlords in Bradenton require a modest ($300-$400 in many cases), refundable up-front payment only. Just keep your new paradise pimp pad in tip-top shape, mark down even the most seemingly insignificant blemishes on your move-in checklist, and you shouldn’t have a problem getting your money back when your lease expires.

Finally, remember that Bradenton is a renter’s market (roughly 14% of all housing units are currently unoccupied). Be picky when searching for your new homestead, as waiting lists are pretty much unheard of and vacancies are a year-round reality at most apartment complexes. If you feel like the amenities at a location don’t measure up to the price tag placed on them, shrug it off and move along to the next place on your list. Somewhere in Bradenton, there’s a perfect apartment just waiting for someone like you call it home…

Bumming Around Bradenton

The easiest way to live comfortably in Bradenton is with your own set of wheels, although many residents are able to rely solely on the Manatee County Area Transit buses – which hit up all the major shopping, tourist, and business destinations – to get around. Several apartments (especially in the downtown area), fortunately, are located within walking distance of an MCAT stop, making having one’s own vehicle a luxury rather than a necessity for many tenants.

So welcome to Manatee County, best of luck, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bradenton Rent Report. Bradenton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bradenton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bradenton rents declined significantly over the past month

Bradenton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bradenton stand at $947 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,217 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Bradenton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Bradenton, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Bradenton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bradenton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bradenton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bradenton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,217 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bradenton.
    • While rents in Bradenton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bradenton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Bradenton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Bradenton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Bradenton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Bradenton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Bradenton ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    C
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    A+
    Weather
    B-
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Bradenton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Bradenton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

    Key Findings in Bradenton include the following:

    • Bradenton renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Bradenton were weather and state and local taxes, which received A+ and A- grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Bradenton renters are safety and low crime rate and recreational activities, which both received scores of C.
    • Bradenton earned similar scores compared to other cities in Florida like Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-), Orlando (C) and Tampa (B).
    • Bradenton did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Tucson (D) and Philadelphia (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bradenton?
    In Bradenton, the median rent is $880 for a studio, $947 for a 1-bedroom, $1,216 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,669 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bradenton, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bradenton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bradenton include West Bradenton, Braden River East, Downtown Bradenton, and Perico.
    How pet-friendly is Bradenton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bradenton received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Bradenton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bradenton received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Bradenton?
    Bradenton renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Bradenton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Bradenton?
    Bradenton renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Bradenton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bradenton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bradenton area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bradenton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bradenton from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.

