9 East Steele Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, with bonus room/den, available for rent in the heart of College Park. Tucked away on Steele Street, you are sure to enjoy your privacy in this cozy home. Original hardwood floors add to the charm of this home, and the spacious screened in patio and backyard will be the perfect place for you to enjoy your evenings. Washer and dryer included for all of your washing and drying needs. Just a nice stroll away from all the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.