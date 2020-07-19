All apartments in Orlando
9 East Steele Street
9 East Steele Street

9 E Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

9 E Steele Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, with bonus room/den, available for rent in the heart of College Park. Tucked away on Steele Street, you are sure to enjoy your privacy in this cozy home. Original hardwood floors add to the charm of this home, and the spacious screened in patio and backyard will be the perfect place for you to enjoy your evenings. Washer and dryer included for all of your washing and drying needs. Just a nice stroll away from all the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 East Steele Street have any available units?
9 East Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 East Steele Street have?
Some of 9 East Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 East Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 East Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 East Steele Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 East Steele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9 East Steele Street offer parking?
No, 9 East Steele Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 East Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 East Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 East Steele Street have a pool?
No, 9 East Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 East Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 9 East Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 East Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 East Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
