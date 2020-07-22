All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
6046 WESTGATE DRIVE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

6046 WESTGATE DRIVE

6046 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6046 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Come see this spacious tri-level condo. Carpet throughout. Spacious family room w. wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area. Large bedrooms w. walk-in closets. Two full baths. Stackable washer/dryer included. Large loft. Private screened patio w. storage closet. Skylights and vaulted ceiling in family room. Community pool, gym, tennis courts, club house. HOA approval required. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets possible with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE have any available units?
6046 WESTGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6046 WESTGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 WESTGATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
