6046 WESTGATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Come see this spacious tri-level condo. Carpet throughout. Spacious family room w. wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area. Large bedrooms w. walk-in closets. Two full baths. Stackable washer/dryer included. Large loft. Private screened patio w. storage closet. Skylights and vaulted ceiling in family room. Community pool, gym, tennis courts, club house. HOA approval required. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets possible with approval and a non-refundable pet fee.