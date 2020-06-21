All apartments in Orlando
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55

5225 Wellington Park Cir Unit 52 · (407) 704-7904
Location

5225 Wellington Park Cir Unit 52, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor 2/2 split plan Unit at Manor Row at Park Central! - Ground Floor Unit at Manor Row at Park Central! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been completely painted throughout. Complete with a solarium, split bedroom plan, tile flooring, walk-in closets and beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have newer carpet and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy 24 hour guard gated community, community pool, fitness center, tennis, volleyball, gorgeous lake with boardwalk, pool, and convenient access to I-4, Downtown and Mall at Millenia. Pets are not allowed. Unit is available the first week of July 2020.

Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance as this Unit is still Tenant Occupied.

To view a virtual tour, please click the following: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/stellar/O5865854

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2478475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 have any available units?
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 have?
Some of 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 offer parking?
No, 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 does not offer parking.
Does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 have a pool?
Yes, 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 has a pool.
Does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 have accessible units?
No, 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 does not have units with dishwashers.
