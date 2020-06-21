Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court volleyball court

5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55 Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor 2/2 split plan Unit at Manor Row at Park Central! - Ground Floor Unit at Manor Row at Park Central! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been completely painted throughout. Complete with a solarium, split bedroom plan, tile flooring, walk-in closets and beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have newer carpet and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy 24 hour guard gated community, community pool, fitness center, tennis, volleyball, gorgeous lake with boardwalk, pool, and convenient access to I-4, Downtown and Mall at Millenia. Pets are not allowed. Unit is available the first week of July 2020.



Thank you for your showing request. Please note- due to COVID-19, we are taking precautionary measures for our viewings. At this time, we encourage our fellow agents and customers to view the virtual tour online prior to viewing the home in person. In the event a particular party is interested in making application as a result of the virtual viewing, we will individually schedule an in person viewing of the home. We will require all parties to be wearing masks and gloves. We also ask that the viewing party does not touch anything within the property while being viewed. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to working with you! NOTE: All appointments must be scheduled in advance as this Unit is still Tenant Occupied.



To view a virtual tour, please click the following: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/stellar/O5865854



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2478475)