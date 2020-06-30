All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

5112 Park Central Drive #614

5112 Park Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded 2BD/2BA Condo in Park Central - This wonderfully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 874sqft, first floor condominium is located in the gated community of Belmont at Park Central off of John Young Parkway and just minutes from major roadways such as I-4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Conroy Road, Kirkman Road as well as Valencia West, Universal Studios, The Millenia Mall, shopping, dining and entertainment. The recently renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher along with cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, 18" ceramic tile flooring and a closet pantry. The master bedroom is well-sized and contains an en-suite master bath with cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, vessel-style sink and fixture, 18" ceramic tile flooring, stand-up shower and large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom also contains a walk-in closet and has direct access to the guest bath which is upgraded to match the master bath. The dark wood laminate flooring, a fresh neutral paint color and upgraded blinds and lighting fixtures throughout give the home a warm and rich feeling. Rounding out this home is the inside laundry/utility room with included full-size washer and dryer and sliding glass doors that lead to the large, screened patio with paver flooring!

Please note the Belmont at Park Central community requires all residents to have renters insurance.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555 or visit our website to schedule a self-guided showing at any time!

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5173152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 have any available units?
5112 Park Central Drive #614 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 have?
Some of 5112 Park Central Drive #614's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 5112 Park Central Drive #614 currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Park Central Drive #614 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Park Central Drive #614 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Park Central Drive #614 is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 offer parking?
No, 5112 Park Central Drive #614 does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 Park Central Drive #614 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 have a pool?
No, 5112 Park Central Drive #614 does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 have accessible units?
No, 5112 Park Central Drive #614 does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Park Central Drive #614 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Park Central Drive #614 has units with dishwashers.

