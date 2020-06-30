5112 Park Central Drive #614

Amenities

Beautiful Upgraded 2BD/2BA Condo in Park Central - This wonderfully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 874sqft, first floor condominium is located in the gated community of Belmont at Park Central off of John Young Parkway and just minutes from major roadways such as I-4, 408, Florida Turnpike, Conroy Road, Kirkman Road as well as Valencia West, Universal Studios, The Millenia Mall, shopping, dining and entertainment. The recently renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher along with cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, 18" ceramic tile flooring and a closet pantry. The master bedroom is well-sized and contains an en-suite master bath with cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, vessel-style sink and fixture, 18" ceramic tile flooring, stand-up shower and large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom also contains a walk-in closet and has direct access to the guest bath which is upgraded to match the master bath. The dark wood laminate flooring, a fresh neutral paint color and upgraded blinds and lighting fixtures throughout give the home a warm and rich feeling. Rounding out this home is the inside laundry/utility room with included full-size washer and dryer and sliding glass doors that lead to the large, screened patio with paver flooring!



Please note the Belmont at Park Central community requires all residents to have renters insurance.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



