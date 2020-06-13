Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

211 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Signature Lakes
48 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
46 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
633 East Bay Cove
633 East Bay Cove, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15145 HARROWGATE WAY
15145 Harrowgate Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1385 sqft
Great home, Great location. Spacious 3/2 with all decorator tile downstairs as well as all appliances. Walk to the school at the end of the street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15186 Sunrise Grove Ct
15186 Sunrise Grove Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Garden Townhome - (RLNE5849125)

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15782 Citrus Grove Loop
15782 Citrus Grove Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2003 sqft
4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1568 Scarlett Oak Loop Unit 66A
1568 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
*2/2 in Winter Garden* - 2 bedroom 2 bath TH with a 1 car garage located in a gated community! All major appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. W/D hook-ups in inside utility room. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
2505 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Windtree Lane #G102
53 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo Ready today for move in!!! - Unit is freshly painted with recent renovations. Home is 918 square feet and has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Complex is quiet and serene with lush landscaping. More pictures to follow. Requires: $50.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10055 Verse Alley
10055 Verse Aly, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2023 sqft
New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1847 Portcastle Cir
1847 Portcastle Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1857 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 - Two Story Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Winter Garden! Conveniently located near Highway 429, and Winter Garden Village shopping center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Windtree Ln
90 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
This recently remodeled condo is on the second floor in a safe and quite neighborhood. A quick 5 minute drive to Downtown Winter Garden and just down the road from the Turnpike,429,and 408 which will get you anywhere in Orlando in 30 minutes or less.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14933 Drift Water Drive
14933 Driftwater Dr, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1748 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1733 Woodlark Way Orange
1733 Woodlark Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1733 Woodlark Way Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1733 Woodlark Way Winter Garden, FL 34787.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Westpoint Garden Cir.
448 Westpoint Garden Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1588 sqft
3 Bedrm Townhome in Winter Garden For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Windtree Ln. #104
7 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden - Great location! First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, patio, and two assigned parking spaces.

Median Rent in Winter Garden

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Winter Garden is $868, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,040.
Studio
$794
1 Bed
$868
2 Beds
$1,040
3+ Beds
$1,384
City GuideWinter Garden
At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Winter Garden

If you've decided to join the swarm and settle in Central Florida, be prepared for competition. The city's recent popularity means that storage units, apartment rentals and restaurant reservations are in high demand. So you better put your negotiation shoes on and get out there real quick. Like right now!

Separating from the Herd

Listen up and you'll have a better chance to score that killer apartment you've got your eye on. First, get a job. Ideally before you arrive. Also, pad your rental resume by talking former landlords and employers into giving you glowing letters of recommendation. Put your finger on the city's pulse by grabbing a copy of the local paper and checking out local goings on. Even better, pop into a local bank and get an account with an honest to goodness Winter Garden address on it. Really, it makes all the difference in the world.

Top 3 Winter Garden Neighborhoods

Nothing affects your quality of life more than your immediate surroundings. Some things to consider include commuting convenience, access to shopping and dining, social atmosphere, lifestyle and affordability. With that in mind, here are the best three places to live in Winter Garden:

Beulah/Killarney: Encompassing multiple lakes and the ever popular West Orange Dog Park, this area offers the whole package. And maybe a Fido or Odie or two.

City Center: This is a good place to find affordable studios or package deals like furnished apartments and apartments with paid utilities. Despite the easy access to the town's best shopping and dining, rentals are affordable and (relatively) abundant.

Crown Point/Fullers: Located on the shores of Lake Apopka, this beautiful area features a lot of seasonal residents. Those that choose to stay, however, enjoy the friendly neighbors and killer local tortillas. Killer as in good, not lethal.

Commuting

Winter Garden is first and foremost a bedroom community for Orlando. Fortunately for commuters, the trip in is pretty painless. The 408 generally runs clearer than the other local interstates so you can make the drive to downtown in as little as 20 minutes. You'll pay a toll, but hey, it gives you the chance put that little change slot in your car to good use, filling it with coins instead of dust.

If you'd like to keep your change and save some stress, the Central Florida Regional Transit Authority (CFRTA) provides regular bus service from East Winter Garden to various points in Orlando. Monthly passes are available for the frequent riders.

Life in Winter Garden

If you're moving to Central Florida, you've probably already heard all about how awesome Orlando is. What you might not know is just how much Winter Garden has to offer its residents. Read on for some juicy highlights.

Enjoy Some Living History

There are so many venerable buildings that the area is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Amble through the streets and soak in the living history. When you're ready for a break, sidle up to one of the quaint outdoor cafs and enjoy some sweet tea and a bite of lunch. Or a whole lunch. However much fits your hunger.

Shop at Winter Garden Village

Now this is the way to do outdoor shopping. With over one million square feet of shops, restaurants and periodic entertainment events, this pedestrian-friendly, eye-pleasing retail village will swallow you for hours on end. Perfect for people-watchers, credit-card users and the like.

Enjoy the Lakes

While Winter Garden is an inland city, there's an abundance of water. You'll find a slew of recreational opportunities thanks to lakes such as Beulah, Reaves, Tilden and the massive (and improving) Apopka.

Ease On Down the West Orange Trail

Grab your bike, skates, skateboard or even your unicycle and head out on this fabulous multi-use rail trail that runs right through the center of Winter Garden. Don't own in-line skates? How come? Luckily, rentals and concessions are available at the downtown station.

Choo Choos and You

Yes, if you're going to live in Winter Garden, you have to pay a little respect to the trains. Begin with a visit to the Central Florida Railroad Museum, where you can absorb a little bit of transportation history and take a gander at a voluminous collection of dining car china.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Winter Garden?
In Winter Garden, the median rent is $794 for a studio, $868 for a 1-bedroom, $1,040 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,384 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Winter Garden, check out our monthly Winter Garden Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Winter Garden?
Some of the colleges located in the Winter Garden area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Winter Garden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winter Garden from include Tampa, Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.

