211 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL

Top 3 Winter Garden Neighborhoods

Nothing affects your quality of life more than your immediate surroundings. Some things to consider include commuting convenience, access to shopping and dining, social atmosphere, lifestyle and affordability. With that in mind, here are the best three places to live in Winter Garden:

Beulah/Killarney: Encompassing multiple lakes and the ever popular West Orange Dog Park, this area offers the whole package. And maybe a Fido or Odie or two.

City Center: This is a good place to find affordable studios or package deals like furnished apartments and apartments with paid utilities. Despite the easy access to the town's best shopping and dining, rentals are affordable and (relatively) abundant.

Crown Point/Fullers: Located on the shores of Lake Apopka, this beautiful area features a lot of seasonal residents. Those that choose to stay, however, enjoy the friendly neighbors and killer local tortillas. Killer as in good, not lethal.