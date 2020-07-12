/
/
/
lavina
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
111 Apartments for rent in LaVina, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1246 sqft
Near to Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, Florida State Road 417, Beachline Expressway, Lavinap Marketplace. Schools in the area: Sun Blaze Elementary, Lake Nona Middle School, Lake Nona High. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, resort-style pool and cabanas, theater room, fitness center.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9894 Portofino Dr.
9894 Portofino Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1655 sqft
Lovely 3/2 in the gated LaVina subdivision of Nona Crest! - A must see! Beautiful 3/2 home in the desirable LaVina community in the gated Nona Crest! This corner lot property features wood laminate floored living areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9314 Monterey Bay Drive
9314 Monterey Bay Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1825 sqft
Cute 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona - This is a Four Bedroom, Two Bath home with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona. The split floor-plan includes a living/dining combo with Family room open to the kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9947 Shadow Creek Drive
9947 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1825 sqft
La Vina At Lake Nona - This property is close to Narcoossee road, shopping, Publix, home depot, 417 and other highways etc.. The property has unique colors, a must come see.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9442 Candice Ct.
9442 Candice Court, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom ... Lake Nona, quiet cul-de sac - Quiet street, privacy in backyard. New flooring in family rooms. Lake Nona, close to shopping, airport and highways.Contact agent today for appointment to view this home. W.
Results within 1 mile of LaVina
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1545 sqft
Near the Human Performance Institute, Lake Nona, Orlando International Airport, US 417, Beachline Expressway. Area schools: Northlake Park Community School. Amenities include: tennis and basketball courts, pool, access to biking and jogging trails, private green dock, community clubhouse with wet bar.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11242 Savannah Landing Circle
11242 Savannah Landing Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1725 sqft
11242 Savannah Landing Circle Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! SAVANNAH LANDINGS!!! - Welcome home to Savannah Landings! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9800 Lake District Lane
9800 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2122 sqft
9800 Lake District Lane Available 08/15/20 Desirable 3 bedrooms 2 baths single family home in Lake Nona!!! - Desirable Lake Nona/East Park 3 bedrooms2 baths one-story home with fenced yard on a corner lot. Great kitchen with an island.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9649 Moss Rose Way
9649 Moss Rose Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2719 sqft
Stunning 4/2.5 Home with Water View in Lake Nona! - Stunning 4/2.5 home in East Park Neighborhood with scenic waterfront views available for occupancy in May.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9726 Old Patina Way
9726 Old Patina Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2703 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 in East Park of Lake Nona w/Water View and Upstairs Balcony - Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10811 Savannah Landing Circle
10811 Savannah Landing Circle, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1681 sqft
Newer 3/2.5 End Unit Townhouse In Beautiful Lake Nona - Come and see this beautiful townhouse located in desirable master planned, gated community of Nona Terrace.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9279 Northlake Parkway
9279 Northlake Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1911 sqft
Modern 3/2.5 with Two Car Garage Townhouse Located in Northlake Park at Lake Nona - Modern 3/2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9826 POPLAR PLACE
9826 Poplar Place, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2005 sqft
Immaculate END UNIT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LAKE NONA!!! Located behind NorthLake Park Community School and YMCA, on a beautiful green, this 3 / 2.5 is perfect for Lake Nona living.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
9723 FENROSE TERRACE
9723 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1392 sqft
Beautiful and impeccable COMPLETE FURNITURE TOWNHOME exactly what you are searching for in Morningside At Lake Nona.
1 of 15
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
10065 LAKE DISTRICT LANE
10065 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2810 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lake Nona is waiting for you. There is a large living/dining combo downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious and located upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
10568 MOSS ROSE WAY
10568 Moss Rose Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1853 sqft
Fantastic location! Beautiful 4 bedroom just minutes to Orlando International Airport, YMCA, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, New VA hospital, 528/Beachline and the 417.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9200 Randal Park Blvd
9200 Randall Park Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,237
695 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9672 PICCADILLY SKY WAY
9672 Piccadilly Sky Way, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2411 sqft
Desired community! Close to major roadways, restaurants and the YMCA family center. Live close to all the Perks Lake Nona has to offer. Great location.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10162 Figman Way
10162 Figman Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1919 sqft
Water's Edge- 10162 Figman Way Orlando FL 32827 - This is a 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage SFH in the gated Water's Edge Subdivision in the Lake Nona area. Close to shopping centers, the Orlando International Airport and the 417.
Results within 5 miles of LaVina
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
26 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1281 sqft
Near Eagle Creek Golf Course and Eagle Creek Elementary School. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters and in-suite laundry facilities. Modern clubhouse, pool and 3,200-square-foot gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLConway, FLAzalea Park, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLPine Castle, FLWedgefield, FL