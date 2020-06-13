252 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL

Living in the City

People who move to Wekiwa don’t usually end up leaving anytime soon, which is a good sign for a city you’re considering renting an apartment in. The population growth has been pretty much stagnant since the year 2000, which means that the town is pretty much all people who have been there for some time. The cost of living is about 10 percent higher than the US average and the schools are slightly less than average – which is probably why more senior citizens and empty nesters live here than young parents. Not too many jobs are popping up either, so don’t come here in hopes of landing your next dream job. Most people come for a quiet life after retirement or else commute to nearby Orlando for work. If you or your kids are Disney fanatics, you’ll be glad you made the move to this part of the world. Hey, you can always get a job at Disney too, and kill two birds with one stone -- job and fun all in one!