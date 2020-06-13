252 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL📍
Wekiwa Springs is a small town located about 20 minutes north of Orlando. Known best for the Wekiwa Springs State Park, this sleepy town offers a relaxing escape from the bustling activity in Orlando and the rest of Central Florida. The town itself has just over 22,000 people in it and the average age is 40, and it’s has a lot of older folks who flock here to retire. The park offers a wonderful and peaceful reprieve and a lovely place to camp, hike, fish or just take in the sights of the great outdoors.
Like any small town, finding an apartment in Wekiwa Springs takes a little bit of patience and work. Go in with a firm idea of exactly what it is you want from your new rental. Do you want more than one bedroom? Are you looking for apartments with paid utilities? Furnished apartments? You’ll be more likely to find exactly what you want if you have a crystal clear idea of what that is. And come prepared! Showing up without your credit history, references, other necessary paperwork and the ability to pay first and last months’ rent and potentially a security deposit can mean the difference between securing your apartment and losing it. Don’t show up under-prepared or you may end up watching someone else snap up your place.
Because it’s such a small town, Wekiwa feels like one big neighborhood. It does get a lot of tourist traffic because of the park, so you can expect to see newcomers trotting in and out of local cafes pretty much every day. As a resident, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the nearby park yourself, too. You can pitch a tent and sleep under the stars, go on long nature hikes, see some of the area wildlife and plant life or take the kids for a day of fun bird watching. The mean price for a house or condo is much higher than the rest of the state, meaning it’s a very desirable place to live!
People who move to Wekiwa don’t usually end up leaving anytime soon, which is a good sign for a city you’re considering renting an apartment in. The population growth has been pretty much stagnant since the year 2000, which means that the town is pretty much all people who have been there for some time. The cost of living is about 10 percent higher than the US average and the schools are slightly less than average – which is probably why more senior citizens and empty nesters live here than young parents. Not too many jobs are popping up either, so don’t come here in hopes of landing your next dream job. Most people come for a quiet life after retirement or else commute to nearby Orlando for work. If you or your kids are Disney fanatics, you’ll be glad you made the move to this part of the world. Hey, you can always get a job at Disney too, and kill two birds with one stone -- job and fun all in one!