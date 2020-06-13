Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

252 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL

📍
Medith Manor

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
259 High Castle Lane
259 High Castle Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1438 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
478 N. Pin Oak Pl. Unit 208
478 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Longwood. - Cozy 2 bedrooms and 2 bath's' Deluxe second floor condo located in Longwood! Property with screened in patio in the beautiful Windsor at Sabal Walk community! Great spacious layout with 2 master suites.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
5112 Clubside Drive
5112 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1365 sqft
5112 Clubside Drive Available 07/17/20 SABEL POINT BEAUTIFUL 2/2.5 CONDO LONGWOOD - Come home to this beautiful community. This unit features an open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
404 Summit Ridge Place #312
404 Summit Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1274 sqft
MOVE IN JUNE !!Spacious 2bd 2ba on 3rd floor! Water & Washer/Dryer included with rent!! - DEPOSIT $1,275 RENT: $1,275 MOVE IN JUNE!! Spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with tranquil view from screened in porch! Available to move in June 2020!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
2208 Clubside Drive - 1, #2208
2208 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1365 sqft
Available on July 1st. A+ schools! right and cheery two bedroom condo has large family room with wet bar and sliding doors that open to a screened lanai overlooking a peaceful pond.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
498 N PIN OAK PLACE
498 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
6306 BAYHILL LANE
6306 Bayhill Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1365 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 This condo has lots of living space! Both bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for a king-size. Both have large walk-in closets and two sink areas. Eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE
4308 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1365 sqft
Newly renovated Condo in the heart of Longwood. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the third floor with 1365 SF under air. Sliding glass doors from the living room lead to the screened-in porch that overlooks conservation area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
276 HUNTERS POINT TRAIL
276 Hunters Point Trail, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
Spacious two story home on quiet street in Wekiva. Master + office on first floor. Sunny eat-in kitchen. Large great room with fireplace, screened porch, fenced yard. Two car garage. Great schools and neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
387 Newton Pl
387 Newton Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
This Large 2bed/2ba home Is located in Longwood. It has a separate living and dining room with laminate and carpet flooring throughout. kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and all appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Springs
1 Unit Available
116 Raintree Drive - 1
116 Raintree Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1671 sqft
FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Springs
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sweetwater
1 Unit Available
103 Elderberry Lane
103 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2749 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sabal Point
1 Unit Available
253 East Hornbeam Drive
253 E Hornbeam Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1930 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in desirable Sabal Point neighborhood. Bright and Open floor plan with lots of natural light., perfect for entertaining family and friends. Big backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Wekiwa Springs
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
625 Greencove Terrace #127
625 Greencove Terrace, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
816 sqft
625 Greencove Terrace #127 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Newly renovated condo for rent. Downstairs unit! $1300.00 a month - 2/2 - 1st Floor What a Lovely Newly renovated home; Two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Willow St
112 Willow Ave, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
925 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020! Like New!!! Recently updated 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near major roadways, shopping, & restaurants!! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Tollgate Trail
202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,
City GuideWekiwa Springs
“As worriment is far diluted, / And the mind is nearly muted.” (- Jamison Lee, "At Wekiwa Springs")

Wekiwa Springs is a small town located about 20 minutes north of Orlando. Known best for the Wekiwa Springs State Park, this sleepy town offers a relaxing escape from the bustling activity in Orlando and the rest of Central Florida. The town itself has just over 22,000 people in it and the average age is 40, and it’s has a lot of older folks who flock here to retire. The park offers a wonderful and peaceful reprieve and a lovely place to camp, hike, fish or just take in the sights of the great outdoors.

Moving to the City

Like any small town, finding an apartment in Wekiwa Springs takes a little bit of patience and work. Go in with a firm idea of exactly what it is you want from your new rental. Do you want more than one bedroom? Are you looking for apartments with paid utilities? Furnished apartments? You’ll be more likely to find exactly what you want if you have a crystal clear idea of what that is. And come prepared! Showing up without your credit history, references, other necessary paperwork and the ability to pay first and last months’ rent and potentially a security deposit can mean the difference between securing your apartment and losing it. Don’t show up under-prepared or you may end up watching someone else snap up your place.

The City of Wekiwa Springs

Because it’s such a small town, Wekiwa feels like one big neighborhood. It does get a lot of tourist traffic because of the park, so you can expect to see newcomers trotting in and out of local cafes pretty much every day. As a resident, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the nearby park yourself, too. You can pitch a tent and sleep under the stars, go on long nature hikes, see some of the area wildlife and plant life or take the kids for a day of fun bird watching. The mean price for a house or condo is much higher than the rest of the state, meaning it’s a very desirable place to live!

Living in the City

People who move to Wekiwa don’t usually end up leaving anytime soon, which is a good sign for a city you’re considering renting an apartment in. The population growth has been pretty much stagnant since the year 2000, which means that the town is pretty much all people who have been there for some time. The cost of living is about 10 percent higher than the US average and the schools are slightly less than average – which is probably why more senior citizens and empty nesters live here than young parents. Not too many jobs are popping up either, so don’t come here in hopes of landing your next dream job. Most people come for a quiet life after retirement or else commute to nearby Orlando for work. If you or your kids are Disney fanatics, you’ll be glad you made the move to this part of the world. Hey, you can always get a job at Disney too, and kill two birds with one stone -- job and fun all in one!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wekiwa Springs?
The average rent price for Wekiwa Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wekiwa Springs?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wekiwa Springs include Medith Manor.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wekiwa Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Wekiwa Springs area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, University of Central Florida, Daytona State College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wekiwa Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wekiwa Springs from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

