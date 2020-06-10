5004 Downing Street #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Condo in Orlando - This 3-Bedroom, 2.5- Bathroom condo in Orlando has a lot to offer with laundry room. The location does not get any better!



HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration Fee $125



For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340



(RLNE5526960)