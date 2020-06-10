All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

5004 Downing Street #4

5004 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Downing Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom Condo in Orlando - This 3-Bedroom, 2.5- Bathroom condo in Orlando has a lot to offer with laundry room. The location does not get any better!

HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5526960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Downing Street #4 have any available units?
5004 Downing Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5004 Downing Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Downing Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Downing Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Downing Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Downing Street #4 offer parking?
No, 5004 Downing Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Downing Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Downing Street #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Downing Street #4 have a pool?
No, 5004 Downing Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Downing Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 5004 Downing Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Downing Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Downing Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Downing Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Downing Street #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
