3055 Kasell Alley
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:16 PM

3055 Kasell Alley

3055 Kasell Alley · No Longer Available
3055 Kasell Alley, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4/3.5 home with 2 car garage located in the desirable Baldwin Park community will be available soon! The Baldwin Park community offers residents a pool, fitness center, walking trails, biking trails and dog park. This traditional style home welcomes you with steps leading to a large covered porch that overlooks a landscaped common area. The generous floor plan has separate living, dining and family room areas. The large kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample counter and cabinet space and a large pantry. There is cozy breakfast nook and vestibule off the kitchen area. The first floor flows throughout with warm dark wood flooring and large windows in the family room overlook a private patio. Upstairs there is a large bonus room, a large bedroom adjacent to a full bath as well as 2 well sized bedrooms separated by a Jack and Jill bath with double sinks and a separate shower. The master bedroom is also over sized with a niche for a sitting area and includes a sumptuous bathroom with double sinks and a large soaking tub. There is a walk in closet off the master bath and also a separate shower. Baldwin Park community is centrally located to shopping and entertainment. Property comes unfurnished. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $3,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3055 Kasell Alley have any available units?
3055 Kasell Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 Kasell Alley have?
Some of 3055 Kasell Alley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 Kasell Alley currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Kasell Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Kasell Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 Kasell Alley is pet friendly.
Does 3055 Kasell Alley offer parking?
Yes, 3055 Kasell Alley offers parking.
Does 3055 Kasell Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 Kasell Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Kasell Alley have a pool?
Yes, 3055 Kasell Alley has a pool.
Does 3055 Kasell Alley have accessible units?
No, 3055 Kasell Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Kasell Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 Kasell Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
