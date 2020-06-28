3055 Kasell Alley

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4/3.5 home with 2 car garage located in the desirable Baldwin Park community will be available soon! The Baldwin Park community offers residents a pool, fitness center, walking trails, biking trails and dog park. This traditional style home welcomes you with steps leading to a large covered porch that overlooks a landscaped common area. The generous floor plan has separate living, dining and family room areas. The large kitchen has upgraded 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample counter and cabinet space and a large pantry. There is cozy breakfast nook and vestibule off the kitchen area. The first floor flows throughout with warm dark wood flooring and large windows in the family room overlook a private patio. Upstairs there is a large bonus room, a large bedroom adjacent to a full bath as well as 2 well sized bedrooms separated by a Jack and Jill bath with double sinks and a separate shower. The master bedroom is also over sized with a niche for a sitting area and includes a sumptuous bathroom with double sinks and a large soaking tub. There is a walk in closet off the master bath and also a separate shower. Baldwin Park community is centrally located to shopping and entertainment. Property comes unfurnished. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $3,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.