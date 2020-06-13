Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Cove
1 Unit Available
895 Wandering Pine Trail
895 Wandering Pine Trail, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1239 sqft
895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3853 San Miguel Lane
3853 San Miguel Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1861 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom home with a great screened in patio overlooking the water. The community boasts a swimming pool, playground, tennis and a basketball court. Easy access to 95 and close to shoppng in the Avenues in Viera.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Woodsmere
1 Unit Available
1095 Woodsmere Parkway
1095 Woodsmere Parkway, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1890 sqft
Inviting, very nice and clean home, 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath. Everything freshly painted, newer appliances, and flooring. a A/C with heat installed in 2015. Pool with large deck area (39x32) perfect for entertaining is all screened.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bartons
1 Unit Available
37 Barton Avenue
37 Barton Avenue, Rockledge, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
Power and Water INCLUDED in rent! Renovated home full of charm. This main floor suite is 804 sq ft. Two living areas. Eat- in kitchen with refrigerator and range oven. Flex space that could be used as a sitting room/dining or second living area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Pelican Harbour
1 Unit Available
931 Osprey Lane
931 Osprey Lane, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1822 sqft
Come see this great rental in the desirable Pelican Harbour Subdivision! This four bedroom two bath concrete block home, features newer 2012 roof, newer 2012 air conditioner, gas furnace, split bedroom open floor plan with dining, living and family

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
362 Tunbridge Drive
362 Tunbridge Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2151 sqft
Three bedrooms plus office (could be 4th bedroom) in this spacious home in desirable Chelsea Park. Tile throughout/no carpet. Open floor plan with separate family room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
3935 Harvest Circle
3935 Harvest Cir, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1976 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Harvest Cove.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard
1675 Jack Oates Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
832 sqft
Nice 2 BR unit offers a screened porch, tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Newer kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Rockledge Villas
1 Unit Available
48 Burlington Avenue
48 Burlington Avenue, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful, private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home in the highly desirable old Rockledge, near the Indian River! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Wood/Tile flooring, move-in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
897 Levitt Parkway
897 Levitt Parkway, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1386 sqft
Don't miss this lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the heart of Rockledge! Located in highly sought-after Levitt Park subdivision in area of excellent schools, close to upscale Viera shopping, dining, & entertainment, minutes to beaches & surrounding

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2476 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ashwood Lakes
1 Unit Available
3870 La Flor Drive
3870 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained home is a must see. Great location for NASA, Military or Central Brevard residence. Set in a quiet neighborhood with great schools. Private and a community pool, garage, appliances. Tenant occupied until 6/20/20.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3848 Lexmark Lane
3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1247 sqft
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.

Median Rent in Rockledge

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rockledge is $828, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,050.
Studio
$666
1 Bed
$828
2 Beds
$1,050
3+ Beds
$1,452
City GuideRockledge
"Into the arms of Florida, Sailing down a highway." (- Patty Griffin)

Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities.

Moving to Rockledge

Though there aren’t many renter-occupied homes in Rockledge, you can find them if you start your search early and are persistent. Be sure to pay a visit to the area and get a feel for the different neighborhoods. What are you looking for? What do you want out of your community? Make sure you have a clear sense of exactly what you hope to get from a housing situation before you start looking – that will save you from being tempted by an option that is completely wrong for you! Then you can start your hunt. Contact a broker or use an apartment locator and hit the streets! When you go to view apartments, whether they are personal appointments or open houses, you’ll want to make sure you have all your paperwork with you – this includes copies of your credit report, proof of income, bank statements, letters of reference and anything else you think you might need. That way you’ll be ready to sign on an apartment that very moment instead of potentially missing out because you needed time to gather your information! Also be prepared to pay 1st, last and security up front. This can sometimes mean quite a bit of money, especially with rents like these, so make sure you have it in your bank account or have a guarantor who will sign for you. 

Neighborhoods in Rockledge

 Whether you like living on the waterfront, or prefer a landlocked home, Rockledge has got what you need!

Pineda: One of the city’s more expensive neighborhoods, this area is mostly occupied by home owners. It has a very high vacancy rate, probably due to its many seasonal homeowners. A lot of people work from home here, so commuting just means walking down the hallway!

Bonaventure: This neighborhood runs along the Indian River and inland to I-95. It too is mostly occupied by owners and the rent is fairly high for the area. There are quite a few apartment complexes and hi rise apartments here.

Murrell Road / Barnes Blvd: Homes here are much cheaper than other areas, but apartment rentals are still fairly high – probably because most of the rental properties are homes for rent rather than apartments for rent. This also runs along the Indian River north of Bonaventure.

City Center: Located inland and having the highest population density, City Center is where you can find the cheapest rents. There are many apartment complexes and single-family homes and also lots of vacation homes that folks only use for part of the year.

Living in Rockledge

Obviously, water reigns here -- so people like to spend a lot of time outdoors swimming, boating, and soaking up the sun. The weather stays warm all year long, so it's not for anyone who wants four real seasons. Rockledge has its own museums, parks, and arts institutions, so you can stay in your hometown and be entertained.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rockledge?
In Rockledge, the median rent is $666 for a studio, $828 for a 1-bedroom, $1,050 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,452 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockledge, check out our monthly Rockledge Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rockledge?
Some of the colleges located in the Rockledge area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rockledge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockledge from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.

