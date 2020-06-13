143 Apartments for rent in Rockledge, FL📍
Rockledge is the oldest city in Brevard County, Florida! It has a population of 24,920, and its name comes from the ledges of coquina rock that line the Indian River within it. It’s a warm and humid city that attracts more folks in the winter when it cools down a bit. There are a number of museums and places of historical significance here, such as the H.S. Williams House and Persimmon Mound. It also boasts a number of lovely parks and docks and lots of recreational activities.
Though there aren’t many renter-occupied homes in Rockledge, you can find them if you start your search early and are persistent. Be sure to pay a visit to the area and get a feel for the different neighborhoods. What are you looking for? What do you want out of your community? Make sure you have a clear sense of exactly what you hope to get from a housing situation before you start looking – that will save you from being tempted by an option that is completely wrong for you! Then you can start your hunt. Contact a broker or use an apartment locator and hit the streets! When you go to view apartments, whether they are personal appointments or open houses, you’ll want to make sure you have all your paperwork with you – this includes copies of your credit report, proof of income, bank statements, letters of reference and anything else you think you might need. That way you’ll be ready to sign on an apartment that very moment instead of potentially missing out because you needed time to gather your information! Also be prepared to pay 1st, last and security up front. This can sometimes mean quite a bit of money, especially with rents like these, so make sure you have it in your bank account or have a guarantor who will sign for you.
Whether you like living on the waterfront, or prefer a landlocked home, Rockledge has got what you need!
Pineda: One of the city’s more expensive neighborhoods, this area is mostly occupied by home owners. It has a very high vacancy rate, probably due to its many seasonal homeowners. A lot of people work from home here, so commuting just means walking down the hallway!
Bonaventure: This neighborhood runs along the Indian River and inland to I-95. It too is mostly occupied by owners and the rent is fairly high for the area. There are quite a few apartment complexes and hi rise apartments here.
Murrell Road / Barnes Blvd: Homes here are much cheaper than other areas, but apartment rentals are still fairly high – probably because most of the rental properties are homes for rent rather than apartments for rent. This also runs along the Indian River north of Bonaventure.
City Center: Located inland and having the highest population density, City Center is where you can find the cheapest rents. There are many apartment complexes and single-family homes and also lots of vacation homes that folks only use for part of the year.
Obviously, water reigns here -- so people like to spend a lot of time outdoors swimming, boating, and soaking up the sun. The weather stays warm all year long, so it's not for anyone who wants four real seasons. Rockledge has its own museums, parks, and arts institutions, so you can stay in your hometown and be entertained.