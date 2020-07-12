/
/
/
world gateway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
187 Apartments for rent in World Gateway, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
23 Units Available
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Falcon's Fire Golf Course. Luxury residences with oversized floor plans in a pet-friendly community with a computer lounge, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1286 sqft
The GreeneWay-417, I-4, Nickelodeon Suites Resort, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, Lake Bryan, Walt Disney World, Gaylord Palms Resort, Sea World are nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, outdoor basketball court, pool, onsite laundry, 24-hour fitness center, bark park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
53 Units Available
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1446 sqft
Great location in the heart of Orlando. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, private patio/balcony and gourmet ,kitchens. Community has a spin and yoga room and theater.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8818 VILLA VIEW CIR #202 ORANGE COUNTY
8818 Villa View Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hidden Gem! - Mirabella is a gated community tucked in near Osceola Parkway and International Dr South, convenient to Disney Parks and Resorts, Seaworld, Premium Outlet, I-4 Junction and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8848 Villa View Cir. 305
8848 Villa View Circle, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Great 2/2 condo in great community! - Don't miss this opportunity of this spacious 2 beds 2 baths apartment only few minutes from theme parks.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19921 VILLA RIDGE DRIVE
19921 Villa Ridge Drive, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
967 sqft
STUNNING one bedroom with ATTACHED 1 car garage condo in GATED Community. Separate Private entrance, Open floor plan with fully equipped kitchen, one full bath. Washer and Dryer inside. The unit is located on the Second Floor.
Results within 1 mile of World Gateway
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
30 Units Available
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1356 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Bryan. Recently remodeled units with a fireplace, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Fantastic on-site amenities include a volleyball and tennis court, sauna, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13415 BLUE HERON BEACH DRIVE
13415 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
798 sqft
Great location for this lovely condo located in Tower 1 of Blue Heron! This unit is a 1 bedroom 2 bathroom home but it features a bunk bed which can accommodate 2 additional guests.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
13427 Blue Heron Beach Drive - 1, #1905
13427 Blue Heron Beach Dr, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1078 sqft
19th floor Condo overlooking a lake. . Rent includes water, trash, home phone, cable and WIFI. Offers breathtaking views! Wake up to a romantic sunrise from your spacious balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2901 EDENSHIRE WAY
2901 Edenshire Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE!!!! 3 bed 2 bath in a gated community. Wood plaque flooring in the first floor. Don't miss the opportunity to rent a beautiful fully furnished home located near Disney and outlets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2900 EDENSHIRE WAY
2900 Edenshire Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse in a gated community in Kissimmee. Beautiful interior decoration, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan with a cozy living and dining space to entertain family and friends.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3004 BONFIRE BEACH DRIVE
3004 Bonfire Beach Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
810 sqft
Beautiful Condo in the desired GATED Runaway Beach Club Resort. Prices include all amenities and WATER, CABLE, INTERNET INCLUDED!! Great location, tons of shopping and restaurants VERY close by. Disney is only minutes away and 192.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4831 CLOCK TOWER DRIVE
4831 Clock Tower Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1914 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 4 bed/3 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $3.490 is based on a 30 days rental.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Edenshire Way, Unit 105
2905 Edenshire Way, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1694 sqft
This townhouse is located at 2905 Edenshire Way #101, Kissimmee, FL. 2905 Edenshire Way #101 is in Kissimmee, FL and in ZIP code 34746. This property has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,694 sqft of floor space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3191 Tocoa Circle
3191 Tocoa Circle, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1960 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse located at Compass Bay Resort. All furnished with incredible great taste! Ready to move in
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5259 Images Circle - 1, #207
5259 Images Circle, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Available for August 1st!! Location is the key here. Beautiful 3-bedroom 3 bath condo for rent on the 2nd floor with the laminated floor throughout, the A/C is only 2 years old.
Results within 5 miles of World Gateway
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
152 Units Available
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Veere Apartments
10000 Palma Linda Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,366
1579 sqft
Move in to a brand new, clean apartment with UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE on ALL one bedrooms with newly reduced rents on one bedrooms! Up to ONE MONTH FREE on select two bedrooms. App & Admin fees are only $99.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1400 sqft
Stylish homes with chef-inspired kitchens and amazing views. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, and cinema. Near shopping and dining at Loop West Shopping Center. Beside Osceola Parkway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLCelebration, FLHorizon West, FLHunters Creek, FLWilliamsburg, FLDoctor Phillips, FLBay Hill, FL