Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Cocoa West, FL📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Fern Street
1220 Fern Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Two bedroom one bath duplex featuring tile countertops, full-size refrigerator and heat generating electric fireplace. The freshly painted unit has tile flooring throughout the family room and bedrooms. The unit has large shared fenced backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2549 Hathaway Drive
2549 Hathaway Drive, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Updated home with tile throughout, ceiling fans, window treatments, fenced yard, laundry room and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Space Coast Gardens
1 Unit Available
771 Lunar Lake Circle
771 Lunar Lake Circle, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sabal Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
2450 Delys Street
2450 Delys Street, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated home on cul de sac. Tile throughout: no carpet. Newer kitchen appliances. Bathrooms updated with new tile. Newer energy efficient air conditioner for lower electric bills. Open lay out with split plan.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa West
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Crestview Acres
1 Unit Available
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Myrtle Park
1 Unit Available
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Dixon Boulevard
1715 Dixon Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
674 sqft
OWNER IS GIVING 50% OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF RENTED BY 6/1/2020. This two bedroom condo is rent ready. Water, sewer, and trash is included in the rent with a community pool. The complex also includes a rec room and sports facility.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Crestview
1 Unit Available
870 N Cocoa Boulevard
870 Cocoa Boulevard, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Nice Large Unit near the River under Big Oaks ~ Small (8 unit) Project ~ Private Setting with Wooded View ~ Screened Porch with Storage Closet ~ Newer Tile Floors & Countertops ~ Updated Bathroom ~ Ceiling Fan in Bedroom ~ Large Breakfast Bar &
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa West
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Villa De Palmas
1 Unit Available
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Cove
1 Unit Available
895 Wandering Pine Trail
895 Wandering Pine Trail, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1239 sqft
895 WANDERING PINE TRAIL, ROCKLEDGE - Lovely 3BD/2BA open floor plan home with a living/dining combo, window treatments and ceiling fans throughout. NEW ROOF AND NEW AC UNIT INSTALLED. Tiled living room,dinning room and kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
301 Brevard Ave
301 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
Studio
$3,450
1418 sqft
Rare Retail Commercial Space in Cocoa Village! - Property Id: 285388 RARE Retail Space in Cocoa Village! Call for More Info Amazing opportunity to rent retail space in the Heart of Cocoa Village.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
465 Sundoro Ct
465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move in ready and completely renovated!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!! Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Chelsea Park
1 Unit Available
443 Cobblewood Drive
443 Cobblewood Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2033 sqft
Check out this STUNNING 4/2/2 oversized POOL home in the most sought after neighborhood in Rockledge! Close to Viera, I-95, shopping, entertainment and only 15 minutes to Patrick AFB and the beaches! This home features a spacious, split floor plan
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Broadview Manor
1 Unit Available
139 Circle Drive
139 Circle Dr, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Fully furnished home includes cable, water, lawn, and power. 3 month min rental agreement applicants pay $50 per person for full background check. Deposit of first and security if application is approved. NO PETS. Past evictions will not be approved.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Buckingham at Levitt Park
1 Unit Available
928 Beaverdale Lane
928 Beaverdale Lane, Rockledge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Five bedroom home with two car garage and pool. Privacy fenced yard on corner lot in Levitt Park.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2360 N Tropical
2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
665 sqft
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.
The average rent price for Cocoa West rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Cocoa West area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, Seminole State College of Florida, and Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cocoa West from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.
