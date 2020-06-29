Rent Calculator
1412 Noble Place
1412 Noble Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1412 Noble Place, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown House - PENDING - Quaint 2 Bed 2 Bath Home Features Hardwood Floors, Ample Yard & Patio Deck. Very Near "903 Mills Market", Downtown Core & Access Roads
(RLNE3192236)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1412 Noble Place have any available units?
1412 Noble Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1412 Noble Place currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Noble Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Noble Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Noble Place is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Noble Place offer parking?
No, 1412 Noble Place does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Noble Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Noble Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Noble Place have a pool?
No, 1412 Noble Place does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Noble Place have accessible units?
No, 1412 Noble Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Noble Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Noble Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Noble Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Noble Place does not have units with air conditioning.
