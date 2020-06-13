/
210 Apartments for rent in Lake Mary, FL📍
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1342 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
32 Units Available
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High, Woodlands Elementary. Close to Greenwood Lake, Florida Trail, I-4, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Lake Mary Social Security Office. Pet-friendly apartments with sand volleyball court, recreation room, playground, tennis courts, dog park, pet salon.
1 Unit Available
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3324 sqft
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen
1 Unit Available
1325 Patterson Terrace
1325 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3368 sqft
1325 Patterson Terrace Available 07/04/20 Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound - Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound a premier Lake Mary gated subdivision. Absolutely stunning 4/3.
1 Unit Available
1028 Parma Circle
1028 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2014 sqft
3 STORY TOWHNHOME AVAILABLE IN FOUNTAIN PARKE AT LAKE MARY!!! - Resort style living in this stunning 3 story townhome. Walking thru the front door you will enter the 2nd level where you'll immediately be struck by the detailed features of this home.
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 Unit Available
258 Shady Oaks Circle
258 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2709 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
104 Hallmark Court
104 Hallmark Court, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2588 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.
1 Unit Available
3901 Messina Dr
3901 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 Unit Available
110 Springhurst Circle
110 Springhurst Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2207 sqft
110 Springhurst Circle Available 08/01/20 - POOL HOME FOR RENT: Lake Mary Pool Home with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage & with an additional Den/Office at just over 2,200 sq ft of living space.
1 Unit Available
260 Shady Oaks Circle
260 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,685
3077 sqft
Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 5 Bed 4 Bath with Den Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful community Cardinal Oaks Cove! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
1 Unit Available
4504 Messina Dr.
4504 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2482 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - 3-Story Townhome in Lake Mary - FOUNTAIN PARKE - 3-Story Townhouse 4 BR 3.
1 Unit Available
163 OAK GROVE CIRCLE
163 Oak Grove Circle, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2056 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal living, dining and family rooms. Tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has white raised panel doors with a dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
532 W Plantation Blvd
532 West Plantation Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
YOU MUST BE 55+ TO LIVE HERE. Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home in The Forest, right in the heart of Lake Mary. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and dual oven. The unit also comes with a washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
2944 Lobelia Drive
2944 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1963 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath 3-Story Townhouse with attached 2 Car Garage located in Fountain Parke at Lake Mary! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
125 N LAKE STREET
125 Lake Street, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2707 sqft
Spectacular Main House and Separate Guest House totaling over 2700 sqft of Living space!! Main House has 3 bedroom 2 bath 1507 sqft home with large upstairs family room or game room above the two car garage, a split bedroom plan, stainless
1 Unit Available
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE
123 Lake Mary Avenue, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2325 sqft
A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Mary
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lake Mary, the median rent is $1,219 for a studio, $1,332 for a 1-bedroom, $1,596 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,123 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Mary, check out our monthly Lake Mary Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Mary area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Lake-Sumter State College, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Mary from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.
