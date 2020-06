407 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL

Moving to Merritt Island

Moving here is actually really, really easy. Landlords are desperate to find tenants. As long as you don't tell the landlord you enjoy lighting fires, plan on holding regular raves, or want to use your three-bedroom apartment as your base for taking over the world, you can demand quite a bit.

The Apartment Search

As long as you have cash (or check) and a pulse, you can get an apartment in as little as a day or two. But considering that you have time to shop around, be sure to give yourself a week or two to tour apartments for rent in Merritt Island. Try to get an all utilities paid apartment (more bang for your buck). This shouldn't be too hard, especially if you have your credit report, a good reference from a past landlord, and proof of employment. If you don't have these, you can still get in. Just don't expect to get quite as good a deal.