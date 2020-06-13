407 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL

Living in Merritt Island

Don't think low rents and high vacancies mean paradise. Looking for one-bedroom apartments for rent? Just be sure to look around the neighborhood at night to see how it is before you sign.

You will need a car for getting around the community. It's not exactly rich anymore, and it's pretty spread out, so buses are few and far between. Also, leaving the the town requires a car, boat or plane, unless you want to squeeze yourself onto an overcrowded bus.