407 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL📍
Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle.
Don't think low rents and high vacancies mean paradise. Looking for one-bedroom apartments for rent? Just be sure to look around the neighborhood at night to see how it is before you sign.
You will need a car for getting around the community. It's not exactly rich anymore, and it's pretty spread out, so buses are few and far between. Also, leaving the the town requires a car, boat or plane, unless you want to squeeze yourself onto an overcrowded bus.
Moving here is actually really, really easy. Landlords are desperate to find tenants. As long as you don't tell the landlord you enjoy lighting fires, plan on holding regular raves, or want to use your three-bedroom apartment as your base for taking over the world, you can demand quite a bit.
The Apartment Search
As long as you have cash (or check) and a pulse, you can get an apartment in as little as a day or two. But considering that you have time to shop around, be sure to give yourself a week or two to tour apartments for rent in Merritt Island. Try to get an all utilities paid apartment (more bang for your buck). This shouldn't be too hard, especially if you have your credit report, a good reference from a past landlord, and proof of employment. If you don't have these, you can still get in. Just don't expect to get quite as good a deal.
The community was created in the 1960's by combining a lot of little towns throughout the area, so there are many little neighborhoods, which really aren't that distinctive from each other, except for their history. North Banana River Dr/Sykes Creek Dr: This is the elite part of Merritt Island. It's very desireable and the rent is comparable to Miami, so have cash ready.
Angel City: One of the oldest neighborhoods in town, this area is pretty popular with young people and families just starting out.
Indianola: With a vacancy rate of 22 percent, this is the place to go for a good deal. Houses and apartment complexes are basically here for the taking.
Footman:The most southerly neighborhood in this town, Footman is another expensive place to live. But the cafes, restaurants and boutiques make it worthwhile, right?
N. Courtenay Pkwy: This community offers the best prices for renting. It also has a nice collection of inexpensive but comfortable cafes. Spend the money you save on lattes.
Merritt Island is full of small businesses, quiet yet trendy restaurants and cafes, and some nice boutiques. It's not quite big-city living; it's more like imitation city for budget renters. This community is surrounded by clean, sparkling water and almost untouched nature, so you can spend the day getting in touch with nature and the night getting close to your wild side, even if you have to drive someplace else to do it.