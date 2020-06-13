Apartment List
FL
/
merritt island
Last updated June 13 2020

407 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL

Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
465 Sundoro Ct
465 Sundoro Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move in ready and completely renovated!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom canal pool home. Located in the heart of Merritt Island. A must see!!! Brand new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 year old AC and new roof in 2017.

Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.

Riviera Isles
1 Unit Available
1775 Larchmont Court
1775 Larchmont Court, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2607 sqft
Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday.

1 Unit Available
2360 N Tropical
2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
665 sqft
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!

Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.

1 Unit Available
2380 N Tropical
2380 N Tropical Trl, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Adorable and nicely updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in a great central Merritt Island location. Tile floor throughout. Owner takes care of lawn maintenance and trash pick up.

Catalina Isle Estates
1 Unit Available
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1848 sqft
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.

Barony Estates
1 Unit Available
121 Darwin Avenue
121 Darwin Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
3/2 home with living room and dining area, large family room/great room ideal for entertaining. Newly painted inside and out, new flooring in bedrooms. 1 car garage.

Sunny Acres
1 Unit Available
1255 Lynne Drive
1255 Lynne Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it

Summers Creek
1 Unit Available
272 Summers Creek Drive
272 Summers Creek Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live in the lovely community of Summers Creek. Located on Newfound Harbor Drive , this spacious 3/2/2 home is waiting for you! There is a large family room with big windows to let in natural light.

Ridge Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.

Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1640 Mars Street
1640 Mars Street, Merritt Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1812 sqft
Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.

Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

Gateway
1 Unit Available
515 Monitor Street
515 Monitor Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1185 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Great 3/2 Open floor plan, breakfast bar, corian countertops, and a screened in porch leading to a big fenced back yard.New flooring to be installed in living areas prior to new tenant moving in.

Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.

1 Unit Available
255 Spring Drive
255 Spring Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Summer Place! Perfect location, right next to 528 for a short ride to the beach! Community pool in the complex. Washer & Dryer with the unit.

Merritt Ridge
1 Unit Available
521 Kennwood Avenue
521 Kenwood Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Cute 3/1 home, 1 car garage, screened porch out back. Great for cozy family activities, close to beach, shopping, schools, parks. Come see it and make it part of your Island Living!!

1 Unit Available
55 Needle Boulevard
55 Needle Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom condo!! Hardwood floors, tile bathrooms and very well kept! Owner is firm no pets! The association also requires an application and $50 app fee per person after the owner approves.

Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

Canaveral
1 Unit Available
1640 Harbor Drive
1640 South Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1352 sqft
NIce waterfront property. Very spacious navigational canal home. Harbor Dr has a direct connection to open river. Boat lift available for tenant use. New kitchen, paint, flooring, and much more. All appliances convey with indoor laundry room.

Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.

Rose Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
95 Lucas Road
95 Lucas Road, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex located right off Courtenay Parkway. Tile throughout, New cabinets and baseboards installed in 2018. Lots of cabinet space! Plenty of space in the big eat in kitchen. Duplex has a Washer and Dryer hookup inside unit.

Vetter Isles Estates
1 Unit Available
735 Jacaranda Street
735 Jacaranda Street, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bed and 2 bath CANAL front home! Terrazzo floors throughout with carpet in the bonus room. Ceiling fans and spacious! Water views from the bonus room and kitchen!

Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
230 N Tropical Trail
230 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This is an adorable, remodeled efficiency with water, sewer, trash & wireless internet included. When you get to the property please go to the left, through the gate to the entrance, unit B.
City GuideMerritt Island
Merritt Island is the home of the Kennedy Space Center and the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle.

Living in Merritt Island

Don't think low rents and high vacancies mean paradise. Looking for one-bedroom apartments for rent? Just be sure to look around the neighborhood at night to see how it is before you sign.

You will need a car for getting around the community. It's not exactly rich anymore, and it's pretty spread out, so buses are few and far between. Also, leaving the the town requires a car, boat or plane, unless you want to squeeze yourself onto an overcrowded bus.

Moving to Merritt Island

Moving here is actually really, really easy. Landlords are desperate to find tenants. As long as you don't tell the landlord you enjoy lighting fires, plan on holding regular raves, or want to use your three-bedroom apartment as your base for taking over the world, you can demand quite a bit.

The Apartment Search

As long as you have cash (or check) and a pulse, you can get an apartment in as little as a day or two. But considering that you have time to shop around, be sure to give yourself a week or two to tour apartments for rent in Merritt Island. Try to get an all utilities paid apartment (more bang for your buck). This shouldn't be too hard, especially if you have your credit report, a good reference from a past landlord, and proof of employment. If you don't have these, you can still get in. Just don't expect to get quite as good a deal.

Neighborhoods on the Island

The community was created in the 1960's by combining a lot of little towns throughout the area, so there are many little neighborhoods, which really aren't that distinctive from each other, except for their history. North Banana River Dr/Sykes Creek Dr: This is the elite part of Merritt Island. It's very desireable and the rent is comparable to Miami, so have cash ready.

Angel City: One of the oldest neighborhoods in town, this area is pretty popular with young people and families just starting out.

Indianola: With a vacancy rate of 22 percent, this is the place to go for a good deal. Houses and apartment complexes are basically here for the taking.

Footman:The most southerly neighborhood in this town, Footman is another expensive place to live. But the cafes, restaurants and boutiques make it worthwhile, right?

N. Courtenay Pkwy: This community offers the best prices for renting. It also has a nice collection of inexpensive but comfortable cafes. Spend the money you save on lattes.

What to Do in Merritt Island

Merritt Island is full of small businesses, quiet yet trendy restaurants and cafes, and some nice boutiques. It's not quite big-city living; it's more like imitation city for budget renters. This community is surrounded by clean, sparkling water and almost untouched nature, so you can spend the day getting in touch with nature and the night getting close to your wild side, even if you have to drive someplace else to do it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Merritt Island?
The average rent price for Merritt Island rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,860.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Merritt Island?
Some of the colleges located in the Merritt Island area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Merritt Island?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Merritt Island from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.

