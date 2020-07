Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground tennis court yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Adele Place offers apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida. Located in the heart of Orlando, our apartment community offers several one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans for your choosing. This beautiful location is surrounded with gorgeous landscaping, making you forget you're just moments from the bustle of downtown Orlando.



Take advantage of our resort-style amenities by taking a refreshing dip in our sparkling Olympic size swimming pool or relax on the sundeck to spend quality time with friends and family. Keep active while in the community at our basketball court, open exclusively to our residents and friends. Get an invigorating workout in our brand new X-Fit center or in our resident fitness center. Our apartment community is also pet friendly with an off-leash Dog Park, so don't forget to bring your furry friends along! Our on-site, 24-hour emergency maintenance staff is prepared and available to assist you any time of day. So, if you're looking for an apartment in Orlando, FL with the best amenities around, we have it all at Adele Place!