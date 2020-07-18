Rent Calculator
2764 SW 32nd Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM
2764 SW 32nd Ave
2764 Southwest 32nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2764 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled, new appliances, you must see it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have any available units?
2764 SW 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
Is 2764 SW 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2764 SW 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 SW 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave offer parking?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
