All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 2764 SW 32nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
2764 SW 32nd Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

2764 SW 32nd Ave

2764 Southwest 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Golden Pines
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2764 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Golden Pines

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled, new appliances, you must see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have any available units?
2764 SW 32nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 2764 SW 32nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2764 SW 32nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 SW 32nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave offer parking?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2764 SW 32nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2764 SW 32nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St
Miami, FL 33130
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100
Miami, FL 33136
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Zoi House
2900 Southwest 28th Lane
Miami, FL 33133

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College