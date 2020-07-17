7801 Abbott Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator parking playground pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Beautiful and roomy 2/2 with tile floor throughout, hurricane shutters, large balcony accessible from bedroom and living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Pets OK. 2 blocks from Collins Av, the beach and North Shore park with BBQs, dog park, playground, volleyball. Walking distance to everything including great schools, restaurants, bars, shops as well as public transportation. Just 10 mins away from South Beach. Gated and secured bldg. with large pool and security cameras, one parking space in gated lot. Free Public parking on the street. ShowingTime 24 hrs. in advanced. Property is occupied by the owner. **Please do not disturb owner** All offers must have a completed rental application, last 2 bank statements, last 2 pay-stubs, proof of credit no less than 625 and picture ID.