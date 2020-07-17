All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

7801 Abbott Ave

7801 Abbott Avenue · (786) 256-2717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7801 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful and roomy 2/2 with tile floor throughout, hurricane shutters, large balcony accessible from bedroom and living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Pets OK. 2 blocks from Collins Av, the beach and North Shore park with BBQs, dog park, playground, volleyball. Walking distance to everything including great schools, restaurants, bars, shops as well as public transportation. Just 10 mins away from South Beach. Gated and secured bldg. with large pool and security cameras, one parking space in gated lot. Free Public parking on the street. ShowingTime 24 hrs. in advanced. Property is occupied by the owner. **Please do not disturb owner** All offers must have a completed rental application, last 2 bank statements, last 2 pay-stubs, proof of credit no less than 625 and picture ID.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Abbott Ave have any available units?
7801 Abbott Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Abbott Ave have?
Some of 7801 Abbott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Abbott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Abbott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Abbott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 Abbott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7801 Abbott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Abbott Ave offers parking.
Does 7801 Abbott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7801 Abbott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Abbott Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7801 Abbott Ave has a pool.
Does 7801 Abbott Ave have accessible units?
No, 7801 Abbott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Abbott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 Abbott Ave has units with dishwashers.
