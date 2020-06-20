All apartments in Kendall
Find more places like 10137 SW 77th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kendall, FL
/
10137 SW 77th Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

10137 SW 77th Ct

10137 Southwest 77th Court · (305) 423-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kendall
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10137 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community. Home features a bright & spacious layout - family/dining room, living room, & kitchen are on the 1st floor, while both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has a large pantry with pullout shelves & stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Enjoy your weekends hanging out in your own private & fenced in patio or take a dip in the community pool! Townhome has 2 assigned parking spaces & hurricane shutters. Community has a 24-hr guarded gate and security patrol. Great location near shops & dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10137 SW 77th Ct have any available units?
10137 SW 77th Ct has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10137 SW 77th Ct have?
Some of 10137 SW 77th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10137 SW 77th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10137 SW 77th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10137 SW 77th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10137 SW 77th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 10137 SW 77th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10137 SW 77th Ct does offer parking.
Does 10137 SW 77th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10137 SW 77th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10137 SW 77th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10137 SW 77th Ct has a pool.
Does 10137 SW 77th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10137 SW 77th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10137 SW 77th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10137 SW 77th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10137 SW 77th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10137 SW 77th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10137 SW 77th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St
Kendall, FL 33176
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr
Kendall, FL 33176
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave
Kendall, FL 33173

Similar Pages

Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms
Kendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall Apartments with Pool
Kendall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

DadelandKendale Lakes West
King Court
Lago Mar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity