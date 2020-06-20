10137 SW 77th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community. Home features a bright & spacious layout - family/dining room, living room, & kitchen are on the 1st floor, while both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has a large pantry with pullout shelves & stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. Enjoy your weekends hanging out in your own private & fenced in patio or take a dip in the community pool! Townhome has 2 assigned parking spaces & hurricane shutters. Community has a 24-hr guarded gate and security patrol. Great location near shops & dining!