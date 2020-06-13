/
accessible apartments
46 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
$
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
Results within 5 miles of Kendall
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,755
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Kendall
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
$
52 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
42 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1325 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,512
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
29 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
$
Miami Central Business District
17 Units Available
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1043 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
$
Overtown
266 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
18 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1556 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Doral Landings East
16 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,553
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
