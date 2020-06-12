/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:08 AM
209 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
King Court
9 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10975 SW 107th St
10975 Southwest 107th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in the Gardens of Kendall. This unit is located on the 3rd floor. It is a corner unit with lots of privacy! Lots of lush landscaping surrounding the property making it a tranquil place to live.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11748 SW 103rd Ln
11748 Southwest 103rd Lane, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10825 SW 112th Ave
10825 Southwest 112th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 sqft
Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10073 SW 77th Ct
10073 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
2 bedroom Townhouse on the corner!! Only one neighbor. Pool, Guard at Gate with security, 2 story, Tiled, new washer/dryer and Brand New AC for lower electric bill for tenant. Excellent location close to expressway and US1 with shopping close by.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7355 SW 89th St
7355 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Freshly painted, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with modern laminate floors. Located in the heart of Downtown Dadeland, steps from Dadeland mall and mins from University of Miami. Surrounded by entertainment, restaurants, hotels and more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10425 SW 112th Ave
10425 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
927 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Gardens of Kendall! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit offers a split floorplan and master suite walk-in closet. The family room features wall to wall sliding doors with lots of natural light.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10852 N Kendall Dr
10852 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great opportunity to Rent this unit now in Kendall Gates. Unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 7 Foot walk-in closet in master bedroom, Spacious balcony. Unit is in great condition, rooms are equipped with Brand new carpet, & very Spacious.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10900 SW 104th St
10900 Southwest 104th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1175 sqft
Huge 2 story, 1,350 square feet condo with balcony. 2 over-sized bedrooms, each bedroom has 2 closets. No need to worry about noisy top neighbors since your unit is located on the top floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10641 SW 108th Ave
10641 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 sqft
This property is located in well maintained Prado community. The unit has split layout with two bedrooms and updated bathrooms. There is a walk in closet in the master bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
King Court
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 109th Ave
8600 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
Nice Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath on 1st Floor, centrally located in a Quiet Kendall Gated Community that is nearby Turnpike, Major Highways, Shopping Malls , Restaurants , Baptist Hospital , MDCC, FIU, and excellent schools ! WATER AND HOT WATER IS
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 103rd Ave
8420 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Located in sought after Sunset Park Townhomes 2 large 12 X 18 bedrooms upstairs half bath downstairs updated kitchen and bath. 1 car garage and a solarium area between home and garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8415 SW 107th Ave
8415 Southwest 107th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Location Location Location! Great rental located in the heart of Kendal 2/2 with private balcony, freshly painted with ceramic flooring. Washer and dryer inside the unit as well as dish washer. Great big unit with updated bathrooms and dish washer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9209 SW 130th St
9209 Southwest 130th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
FABULOUS, one story, A+ Townhome in Briar Bay! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths! Custom multiple use Loft with Spiral staircase could be mini office, library or extra storage! Fenced back yard! Quick Approval! Choice Falls location - walk to Publix,
