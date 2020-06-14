/
1 bedroom apartments
147 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
King Court
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 109th Ave 3-
8650 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
801 sqft
Beautiful and spacious apartment. 1 Bedroom with walking closet 1.5 Bathroom. Tiled throughout. Nice Kitchen. Enclosed community with children park. Excellent location near the Turnpike, shopping center. You will love it.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
King Court
1 Unit Available
11229 Southwest 88th Street
11229 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
736 sqft
11229 Southwest 88th Street Apt #111D, Miami, FL 33176 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
King Court
1 Unit Available
10905 N Kendall Dr
10905 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1050 sqft
Come see this uniquely styled corner unit in much sought out Kendall area. Condo unit is located on the second floor across from the community laundry. This 1 bedroom 1.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
King Court
1 Unit Available
10903 N Kendall Dr
10903 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Large townhome bedroom and spacious walk in closet. Centrally located with parking. Close to restaurants, Miami Dade Community College. Great amenities. Easy to show. Tenants must be approved with association and pay for the application fee.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland. Features include porcelain floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, 24-hr security, fitness center, rooftop pool/spa.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13020 SW 92nd Ave
13020 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Excellent location, beautiful updated and maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor in Briarwinds Condo by The Falls. Walking distance to Publix, The Falls Shopping Center, YMCA, CVS, Golf Course and restaurants.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9175 SW 77th Ave
9175 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
BEAUTIFUL ALL TILED 1/1 CONDO, 2ND FLOOR WITH NEW AC AND GORGEOUS VIEWS OF POOL AND PARK LIKE SETTING FROM GENEROUS SIZED BALCONY. NEW KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA AND 2ND EXIT DOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET.
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7907 SW 104th St
7907 Southwest 104th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
One bedroom, one bathroom, located near Downtown Dade Land, close to highways, shopping, and restaurants. Apartment available February 15, 2020. Please use show request and 24-hour notice needed.
1 Unit Available
9974 SW 88th St
9974 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Location ! Location ! This one bedroom one bathroom condo features a spacious dining area and family room with a nice balcony. It has Large Master Bedroom and a Walk-in closet.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 90th St
7280 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Beautiful and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the third floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Large outdoor balcony, light porcelain floors throughout. Washer and Dryer inside unit.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9472 SW 77th Ave
9472 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Kingston Square is a quiet gated community near shops, Palmetto expressway and Dadeland. One bedroom/one bath, second floor totally updated with a balcony overlooking garden area. Applicants must have a credit score of 650 or better.
