apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:17 AM
416 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Kendall
7350 SW 89th St # 2205s
7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished Condo at Toscano 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179729 A MUST SEE!!!...Beautiful furnished 2 Bed 2 Bath with Great North view towards Dadeland and Downtown Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
10765 SW 108 AVE
10765 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located near MDC South - Property Id: 111988 This gorgeous 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment is located in Miami, FL near Miami Dade College South. It offers quick access to the Don Shula expressway.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
9821 SW 93 TE
9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Kendall
7275 SW 90th Way # G512
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1241 sqft
Amazing Condo & Great Location 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179417 A MUST SEE!..
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Century Gardens Villas
8914 SW 108th Pl
8914 Southwest 108th Place, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1809 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Villa Castillo 4Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179437 A MUST SEE!!!...Great unit with 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths updated in highly-sought and gated Villa Castillo.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REDUCED!! Great Central Location in the Heart of Dadeland. Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Kendall
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1243 sqft
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710 A MUST SEE!!!...
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Kendall
9149 SW 129th Ln
9149 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1396 sqft
Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179706 A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
Dadeland
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
7821 SW 100th St
7821 Southwest 100th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Rarely available beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath very large townhouse with 1 car garage in quiet and very safe neighborhood. A+ school area. Close to everything, Dadeland, whole foods, continental park and Target.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like royalty in this updated Penthouse in Village at the Falls that has been completely renovated! Washer/Dryer in unit, new flooring, large living area, spacious & updated open kitchen (a chef's dream!), large master bedroom w/ walk in closet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
7290 SW 90 street
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom-one bath Downtown Dadeland, Available May 7, 2020, washer/dryer in unit, one parking space. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded fully furnished 2/2 with bamboo floors, GE appliances, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit located in Downtown Dadeland community provides 24/7 on site security guard, rooftop infinity pool and fitness center etc.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
8955 SW 96th Ave
8955 Southwest 96th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
9001 SW 94th St
9001 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
Kendall
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.
