508 Apartments for rent in Dadeland, Kendall, FL

Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
185 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
$
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8215 SW 72 Avenue
8215 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,327
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heated resort-style pool with BBQ area , Two story state-of-the-art fitness center,Spin room with fitness classes on demand,Resident business lounge and conference center,Coffee bar,Two-story billiards lounge ,Reservable clubroom with kitchen,Sunset
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7740 Camino Real
7740 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable community, conveniently located. Close to metrorail, shopping and downtown Kendall. Spacious garden apartment with walk in closet. Updated kitchen and bathroom floors. Porcelain floors and laminated wood in bedroom.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7650 SW 82nd St
7650 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
BEAUTIFUL UNIT AT VILLAGE OF DADELAND. TILED FLOORS. NO CARPETS. S/S APPLIANCES ACCORDION SHUTTERS WASHER IN THE UNIT
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8315 SW 72nd Ave
8315 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice apartment 2 bed 2 bath facing the pool and the beautiful garden. Freshly painted and well maintained. Ample living and dinning room, undated kitchen, great bedroom and closet space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7520 SW 82nd St
7520 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7344 SW 82 ST
7344 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOOOOCATION....THE BEST LOCATION IN TOWN. DADELAND AREA. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS.. AND SNUGGED BETWEEN US 1 & 826. EXCELLENT AREA. PETS FRIENDLY. LOTS OF ENCLOSED MINI PARKS FOR BOTH CHILDREN & PETS.... HURRY ..
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7787 SW 86th St
7787 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful apartment in a great Kings Creek South Condominium for rent. Spacious and bright rooms. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. All tile floors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
7505 SW 82 St., Unit 305
7505 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7505 SW 82 St., Unit 305 in Glenvar Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8110 SW 83rd Pl
8110 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the amazing community of Kings Creek. This unit features, updated kitchen, new appliances, impact windows, gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor, laminate floors upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8790 SW 85th St
8790 Southwest 85th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This completely remodeled, 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home is centrally located across Baptist Hospital in the Dadeland neighborhood in Miami.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 72nd Ave
8101 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 1,100 Sq.Ft corner condo is centrally located and very close to Dadeland Mall, US1,826 and nearby the University of Miami. Two large bedrooms, master with walk-in closet and each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7850 CAMINO REAL
7850 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7865 Camino Real
7865 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Clean and bright 1bed/ 1bath condo in highly sought after & secured Village of Kings Creek. Lovingly well maintained this spacious unit offers tile floors in living areas & new grey carpet in bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7815 Camino Real
7815 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT 1 BED/ 1 BATH CORNER UNIT FOR RENT AT VILLAGE OF KINGS CREEK! WOOD AND TILE FLOORS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. BRIGHT UNIT ACROSS FROM LAUNDRY ROOM. NICE BALCONY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR DADELAND MALL AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7403 SW 82nd St
7403 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in excellent Location, close to Dadeland Mall, University of Miami, Metrorail station, with easy access to Palmetto and 878 expressways, in a well maintained gated community, great pool view, assigned parking space,
