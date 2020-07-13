All apartments in Kendall
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Sunset Gardens Apartments

7400 SW 107th Ave · (305) 676-8522
Location

7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL 33173
Lago Mar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7110 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6202 · Avail. now

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!You have arrived at the most prestigious address in Kendall, Florida Sunset Gardens. You will find a standard of rental living unequaled to any other. Our premier location surrounds you with a breathtaking palette of exquisite comforts and luxurious amenities. You will yet have access to the Florida Turnpike and Palmetto expressway. Sunset Gardens apartment community offers upscale features include a resort-style pool and recreational facilities such as a fitness center and newly redesigned business center. The distinctively designed interiors include wood plank flooring, kitchens and baths, washer and dryers, microwaves and much more. A prestigious lifestyle waits for you at Sunset Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per adult
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Sunset Gardens Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunset Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Sunset Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Sunset Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Gardens Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Gardens Apartments has a pool.
Does Sunset Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sunset Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunset Gardens Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunset Gardens Apartments has units with air conditioning.
