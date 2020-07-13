Sunset Gardens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool racquetball court tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal trash valet

Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We Cant wait to meet you in person!You have arrived at the most prestigious address in Kendall, Florida Sunset Gardens. You will find a standard of rental living unequaled to any other. Our premier location surrounds you with a breathtaking palette of exquisite comforts and luxurious amenities. You will yet have access to the Florida Turnpike and Palmetto expressway. Sunset Gardens apartment community offers upscale features include a resort-style pool and recreational facilities such as a fitness center and newly redesigned business center. The distinctively designed interiors include wood plank flooring, kitchens and baths, washer and dryers, microwaves and much more. A prestigious lifestyle waits for you at Sunset Gardens.