Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10137 SW 77th Ct
10137 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1152 sqft
Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community.

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
King Court
1 Unit Available
11229 Southwest 88th Street
11229 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
736 sqft
11229 Southwest 88th Street Apt #111D, Miami, FL 33176 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony Amenities Water included Asking $1375 First, last and

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8601 SW 94th St
8601 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM CONDO IN GALLOWOOD CONDO . WELL MAINTAINED. RENT INCLUDE WATER. ALL AMENITIES, FIRST FLOOR WITH PATIO, NEAR THE BAPTIST HOSPITAL, EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. NEAR HIGHWAYS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!!

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11748 SW 103rd Ln
11748 Southwest 103rd Lane, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9801 SW 99th St
9801 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10825 SW 112th Ave
10825 Southwest 112th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 sqft
Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10786 N Kendall Dr
10786 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
READY TO MOVE IN! GROUND FLOOR UNIT OFFERING OPEN FLOOR PLAN, UPDATED KIT & BATH, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, NEW CERAMIC FLOORS IN LIV. AREAS, FAMILY/DINING OVERLOOKING FENCED PATIO, ACCORDION SHUTTERS. CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE & AMENITIES.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11818 SW 92nd Ter
11818 Southwest 92nd Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious and newly renovated 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in the gated community of SHADYWOOD VILLAS. Living, dining, family room overlooking private pool in screened patio (pool maintenance included in rent) and wooden deck.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
City Guide for Kendall, FL

Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.

Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kendall, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kendall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

