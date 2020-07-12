355 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10765 SW 108 AVE
10765 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located near MDC South - Property Id: 111988 This gorgeous 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment is located in Miami, FL near Miami Dade College South. It offers quick access to the Don Shula expressway.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9821 SW 93 TE
9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
King Court
10903 N Kendall Dr
10903 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large townhome bedroom and spacious walk in closet. Centrally located with parking. Close to restaurants, Miami Dade Community College. Great amenities. Easy to show. Tenants must be approved with association and pay for the application fee.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REDUCED!! Great Central Location in the Heart of Dadeland. Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7285 SW 90 ST Unit D209
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7285 SW 90 ST Unit D209 Available 08/01/20 Heart of Dadeland - Amazing view - Fully updated one bedroom, one bathroom unit in heart of Downtown Dadeland! Stainless appliances, carpet throughout, assigned parking space, secure building and community!

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7821 SW 100th St
7821 Southwest 100th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Rarely available beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath very large townhouse with 1 car garage in quiet and very safe neighborhood. A+ school area. Close to everything, Dadeland, whole foods, continental park and Target.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like royalty in this updated Penthouse in Village at the Falls that has been completely renovated! Washer/Dryer in unit, new flooring, large living area, spacious & updated open kitchen (a chef's dream!), large master bedroom w/ walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7290 SW 90 street
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom-one bath Downtown Dadeland, Available May 7, 2020, washer/dryer in unit, one parking space. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8955 SW 96th Ave
8955 Southwest 96th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
770 sqft
Big apartment on Downtown DadelandRemarks Remarks: Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
King Court
11279 SW 88th St
11279 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location apartment in the heart of Kendall with easy access to school, shopping and main roads. Brand new kitchen with all brand new appliances and renovated bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
King Court
10905 N Kendall Dr
10905 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this uniquely styled corner unit in much sought out Kendall area. Condo unit is located on the second floor across from the community laundry. This 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7787 SW 86th St
7787 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful apartment in a great Kings Creek South Condominium for rent. Spacious and bright rooms. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. All tile floors.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Largest 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
City Guide for Kendall, FL

Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.

Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kendall, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kendall apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

