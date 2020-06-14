Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with garage

Kendall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9801 SW 99th St
9801 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11830 SW 102nd St
11830 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Very spacious and beautiful updated 4/2/1 Single family home is sought after Amaretto. Spacious patio wrap around area and extra glasses bonus room downstairs. Must visit to appreciate it's beautiful Corner lot.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7821 SW 100th St
7821 Southwest 100th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Rarely available beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath very large townhouse with 1 car garage in quiet and very safe neighborhood. A+ school area. Close to everything, Dadeland, whole foods, continental park and Target.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10641 SW 108th Ave
10641 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 sqft
This property is located in well maintained Prado community. The unit has split layout with two bedrooms and updated bathrooms. There is a walk in closet in the master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 103rd Ave
8420 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Located in sought after Sunset Park Townhomes 2 large 12 X 18 bedrooms upstairs half bath downstairs updated kitchen and bath. 1 car garage and a solarium area between home and garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9700 SW 104th Ct
9700 Southwest 104th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful House 4/2 plus Den in family friendly Village of Kendale, 2 car garage, great Patio perfect for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland. Features include porcelain floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, 24-hr security, fitness center, rooftop pool/spa.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13020 SW 92nd Ave
13020 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, beautiful updated and maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor in Briarwinds Condo by The Falls. Walking distance to Publix, The Falls Shopping Center, YMCA, CVS, Golf Course and restaurants.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.

1 of 43

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
10737 SW 113th Pl
10737 Southwest 113th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
King Court
1 Unit Available
8557 SW 114th Pl
8557 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great opportunity to rent at the desirable "Kings Court" that consist of a large and bright 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms with a one car garage, washer & dryer. Beautiful Patio. See Attachment for the community Application.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8401 SW 107th Ave
8401 Southwest 107th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APARTMENT DOES NOT HAVE A KITCHEN. Beautiful apartment with an ample balcony overlooking at the garden. Great location, close to shopping, major highways and restaurants, beautiful community, right in the heart of Kendall.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
City Guide for Kendall, FL

Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.

Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kendall, FL

Kendall apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

