338 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL

three lakes
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14134 Southwest 120th Court
14134 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
14134 Southwest 120th Court Apt #3-14, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14391 SW 120th Ct
14391 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This townhome features 3 beds/2.5 baths with large kitchen overseeing the dining/living area. High ceiling in master bedroom and walk in closet. Only 2 vehicles per unit HOA MANDATE. Fenced patio with no back neighbors.
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12456 SW 126th Ave
12456 SW 126th Ave, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Great 3 bed/2.5 bath two story townhome in the sought after community of Kendall Breeze. This unit consists of tile on the first floor, and brand new carpet on the second floor.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13379 SW 142 TE
13379 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/2.5 bath home in Twin Lakes GATED community. Freshly painted throughout! The property has a garage with hurricane panels. Easy access to Florida Turnpike. Steps away from the community pool.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14005 SE 130 Ave
14005 Southwest 130th Avenue, Three Lakes, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,397
2622 sqft
Twin Lake - Property Id: 263691 Beautiful 5/3 single-family home with a pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263691 Property Id 263691 (RLNE5710737)
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12755 SW 136th St
12755 Southwest 136th Street, Three Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
Luxury Rentals, washer/dryer in-unit, fitness center, pool, lounge, business center, courtyard
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13756 SW 149th Cir Ln
13756 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely, renovated 1 story townhome located in the community of Country Walk.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
The average rent price for Three Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Three Lakes area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Three Lakes from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
