south miami heights
191 Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL📍
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19234 SW 121st Ct
19234 Southwest 121st Court, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Lovely 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home for rent. No HOA!!! Tiled floors throughout the entire house, new washer & dryer, freshly painted, big closets.
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19805 SW 114th Ave
19805 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great rental investment 2 bedroom 2 baths, good condition easy to show
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue
20960 Southwest 121st Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1700 sqft
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
18731 SW 122nd Ct
18731 Southwest 122nd Court, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom efficiency. A must see.
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 SW 119th Pl
19525 Southwest 119th Place, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio home with 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom, ready to move in! Its located near the turnpike and southwest Mall.
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19525 Sw SW 119th Pl
19525 SW 119th Pl, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic Opportunity In south Miami Hight, Beautifully and spacious Living Room, lovely Kitchen, 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, Nice Patio with a Garden View Area,
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19813 SW 121st Ave
19813 Southwest 121st Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 bath home. Fully remodeled with new floors, new appliances, new light fixtures, new vertical blinds, everything! Spacious backyard ready for your family. Lawn maintenance included.
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,570
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
10192 SW 199
10192 Southwest 199th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
8 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 3/2. Over 8K sq. ft. lot and side space large enough to park boat or R.V. Centrally located at only walking distance from shopping center with clothing, groceries store and gym.
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.
Goulds
1 Unit Available
12216 SW 215 Terrace
12216 Southwest 215th Terrace, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1142 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile throughout, master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom, central AC and fenced yard. HOA approval required No pets allowed
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.
West Perrine
1 Unit Available
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20702 SW 105th Ave
20702 Southwest 105th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Cutler Bay, quiet street in Cutler Creek neighborhood. The home sits on an 4,664 sf corner lot. Features open kitchen with wood cabinetry, washer and dryer.
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22200 SW 112th Ct
22200 Southwest 112th Court, Goulds, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
VERY SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH WITH A LARGE BACK YARD
Goulds
1 Unit Available
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1
11830 Southwest 213th Street, Goulds, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
552 sqft
Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8 - New roof, new impact windows , new appliances and remodeled . Huge yard ready for you to move in . Call or text for more info 786-539-7519 . Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8
