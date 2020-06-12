357 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Kendall
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
Century Gardens Villas
9025 sw 112 th Ct
9025 SW 112th Ct, Kendall, FL
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, ONE-STORY HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FAMILY ROOM, FOYER ENTRANCE, UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER.
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.
Kendall
9001 SW 77th Ave
9001 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 3/2 corner unit located in the heart of Dadeland area. Walking distance to Dadeland Mall. Near plenty of restaurants & stores like Starbucks, Jamba Juice, T.J. Maxx & HomeGoods. Highway FL-826, US1, and Kendall Drive next door.
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
Kendall
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.
Kendall
12963 SW 95th Ave
12963 Southwest 95th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful updated townhouse in convenient Falls neighborhood. Gated community with pool overlooking golf course. Meticulously maintained with a remodeled kitchen, tile floors downstairs and easy care laminate floors upstairs.
Kendall
9801 SW 99th St
9801 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course.
Snapper Creek
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
11818 SW 92nd Ter
11818 Southwest 92nd Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious and newly renovated 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in the gated community of SHADYWOOD VILLAS. Living, dining, family room overlooking private pool in screened patio (pool maintenance included in rent) and wooden deck.
11830 SW 102nd St
11830 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
Very spacious and beautiful updated 4/2/1 Single family home is sought after Amaretto. Spacious patio wrap around area and extra glasses bonus room downstairs. Must visit to appreciate it's beautiful Corner lot.
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.
10973 SW 70th Ter
10973 Southwest 70th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful and comfortable 3/2 Corner townhouse located in Snapper Creek. Nice fenced patio. Screened porch. Master bedroom upstairs with a big walking closet. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom with complete bathroom in the first floor.
7801 SW 88th Ter
7801 Southwest 88th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2560 sqft
A Spectacular Oasis awaits within the beautiful & secure community of Tara. This spacious 3/2.5 on over 6500 Sq. Ft. offers all the comforts of luxury living and entertaining. Featuring award-winning private fountains & pool, gazebo and BBQ.
7074 SW 114th Pl
7074 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy watching the sun set over Snapper Village's lush green space right from your balcony.
7821 SW 100th St
7821 Southwest 100th Street, Kendall, FL
Rarely available beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath very large townhouse with 1 car garage in quiet and very safe neighborhood. A+ school area. Close to everything, Dadeland, whole foods, continental park and Target.
10907 SW 75th Ter
10907 Southwest 75th Terrace, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to the lush tree and foliage landscaped community of Chardonnay. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms features an open floor plan. The first floor features a spacious living/dining area and one bedroom and updated bathroom.
9700 SW 104th Ct
9700 Southwest 104th Court, Kendall, FL
Beautiful House 4/2 plus Den in family friendly Village of Kendale, 2 car garage, great Patio perfect for entertaining.
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
9838 SW 94th Ter
9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.
9350 SW 77th Ave
9350 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath in Dadeland area. Open floor plan with large living room and beautiful new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new flooring. Washer/dryer inside unit. Master suite with walk in closet.
