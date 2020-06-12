/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:53 PM
252 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
King Court
9 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
910 sqft
13872 Southwest 90th Avenue Apt #210-FF, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8601 SW 94th St
8601 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
NICE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATHROOM CONDO IN GALLOWOOD CONDO . WELL MAINTAINED. RENT INCLUDE WATER. ALL AMENITIES, FIRST FLOOR WITH PATIO, NEAR THE BAPTIST HOSPITAL, EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS. NEAR HIGHWAYS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION!!
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10975 SW 107th St
10975 Southwest 107th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in the Gardens of Kendall. This unit is located on the 3rd floor. It is a corner unit with lots of privacy! Lots of lush landscaping surrounding the property making it a tranquil place to live.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7925 SW 86th St
7925 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Freshly painted 2/2 with waterway views! Updated bathrooms and all tile floors. Located on Greenbelt with wide Canal views! Great community pool plus lighted tennis courts! Easy parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:49pm
King Court
1 Unit Available
10907 North Kendall Drive
10907 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
930 sqft
10907 North Kendall Drive Apt #415, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/09/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11748 SW 103rd Ln
11748 Southwest 103rd Lane, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10825 SW 112th Ave
10825 Southwest 112th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 sqft
Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10786 N Kendall Dr
10786 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
READY TO MOVE IN! GROUND FLOOR UNIT OFFERING OPEN FLOOR PLAN, UPDATED KIT & BATH, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, NEW CERAMIC FLOORS IN LIV. AREAS, FAMILY/DINING OVERLOOKING FENCED PATIO, ACCORDION SHUTTERS. CLOSE TO CLUBHOUSE & AMENITIES.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Lago Mar
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area. Conveniently located a few blocks away from The Palms at Town & Country, Publix supermarket, variety of restaurants, schools and major expressway and highways.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10073 SW 77th Ct
10073 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
2 bedroom Townhouse on the corner!! Only one neighbor. Pool, Guard at Gate with security, 2 story, Tiled, new washer/dryer and Brand New AC for lower electric bill for tenant. Excellent location close to expressway and US1 with shopping close by.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7355 SW 89th St
7355 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Freshly painted, spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with modern laminate floors. Located in the heart of Downtown Dadeland, steps from Dadeland mall and mins from University of Miami. Surrounded by entertainment, restaurants, hotels and more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10425 SW 112th Ave
10425 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
927 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo in Gardens of Kendall! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit offers a split floorplan and master suite walk-in closet. The family room features wall to wall sliding doors with lots of natural light.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10137 SW 77th Ct
10137 Southwest 77th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
Kendall living at its finest with this perfect starter home! This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after Dadeland Cove community.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10852 N Kendall Dr
10852 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great opportunity to Rent this unit now in Kendall Gates. Unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 7 Foot walk-in closet in master bedroom, Spacious balcony. Unit is in great condition, rooms are equipped with Brand new carpet, & very Spacious.
Similar Pages
Kendall 1 BedroomsKendall 1 BedroomsKendall 2 BedroomsKendall 2 BedroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKendall 3 BedroomsKendall 3 BedroomsKendall Accessible ApartmentsKendall Accessible Apartments
Kendall Apartments with BalconyKendall Apartments with BalconyKendall Apartments with GarageKendall Apartments with GarageKendall Apartments with GymKendall Apartments with GymKendall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKendall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKendall Apartments with ParkingKendall Apartments with Parking
Kendall Apartments with PoolKendall Apartments with PoolKendall Apartments with Washer-DryerKendall Apartments with Washer-DryerKendall Dog Friendly ApartmentsKendall Dog Friendly ApartmentsKendall Furnished ApartmentsKendall Furnished ApartmentsKendall Pet Friendly PlacesKendall Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FL