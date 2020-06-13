Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 AM

300 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL

📍
Kendale Lakes West
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Kendale Lakes West
6 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,544
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15257 SW 46th Ln # F-70
15257 Southwest 46th Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in great area! 3 bed and 2 bath with patio. Freshly Painted and well maintained!. Assigned parking space and guest parking! (RLNE5845606)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14849 SW 42nd Ln
14849 Southwest 42nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LAKEFRONT IN LAKES OF THE MEADOW - A beautiful Waterfront Patio Home. JUST updated 3br, 2ba home located in a quite section overlooking an expansive lake.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15570 SW 76th Ln B93
15570 SW 76th Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one story villa/townhouse at kendalaire villa, 2 bedrooms possibly 3, 2 bath, tile all throughout. Community Pool, Well located just blocks from shopping centers and Publix supermarket, Walmart.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14830 Southwest 45th Lane
14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15540 SW 80th St
15540 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Remodeled 3/2 for an amazing price! Unit is gorgeous. Apartment only has 1 Assigned space and 1 additional car can park with decal in any available guest spot. A third car will not be allowed to park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15456 SW 48th St
15456 Southwest 48th Street, Kendall West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15456 SW 48th St in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
15650 Southwest 80th Street
15650 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
867 sqft
15650 Southwest 80th Street Apt #F-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
15630 Southwest 80th Street
15630 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
15630 Southwest 80th Street Apt #I-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6793 SW 152nd Pl
6793 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent Beautiful Townhouse in quiet well establish neighborhood. Freshly Painted 3Bed 2Bath, Spacious Family-Living Area, Excellent terrace great for entertainment. Walk in closet in two bedrooms. Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8725 SW 152nd Ave
8725 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Beautiful townhouse 3 bed/ 2.5 bath in Tiffany Lakes, Kendall!! (2) parking lot assigned, centrally located near schools, shopping centers, restaurants, and main highways. Family neighborhood in a gated community. Tenant occupied until mid-June.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15675 SW 82nd Cir Ln
15675 Southwest 82nd Circle Lane, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Large two story townhouse in great location in West Kendall, near Walmart and 157th Avenue. 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, tiled throughout with wood laminate on stairs. Nice patio for family gatherings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
15275 SW 69th Ter
15275 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 bedrooms and 2 baths townhome centrally located.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westwind Lakes
1 Unit Available
6537 SW 152 PL
6537 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful and cozy one floor townhouse in WESTWIND LAKES GARDEN, 2 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ceramic title floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
15231 SW 80th St
15231 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent unit 3/2 , Located At Kendall Lake Towers.with 2 parking spaces, balcony and close at shopping, restaurants, schools & more. This is a must see unit!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4860 SW 152nd Pl
4860 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood.
City GuideKendall West
Named for a one-time British consul for Bolivia who helped to develop the lands of southern Florida, Kendall West is a small and quiet but cozy place in the sprawling Miami suburbs.

Kendall West is a census designated place of only 4 square miles and often treated as part of neighboring Kendall. Because of its south Florida location and neighboring Miami to the east, properties in Kendall West tend to run high. Rents are similarly steep, but don't let budgeting worries turn you away before you've checked out the beautiful townhomes, duplexes, and apartments for rent in Kendall West.

Moving to Kendall West

If youre feeling a case of sticker shock, keep in mind that the rental prices are still more affordable than a home in Miami proper. If you’re looking for work in Miami, or moving to the area because of work, living in Kendall West is a viable option.

Be prepared for a difficult apartment search: with only 4 percent of properties in the area being vacant, your ideal home may not appear so easily. But if youre determined to live in a sub-tropical town south of the snow line, and the opportunity to gloat to your northern neighbors in December is too great to pass up, this is a small price to pay.

Neighborhoods in Kendall West

Krome Ave/SW 88th St: Located right on the edge of the built-up Miami area, this is the perfect place to be if you want to escape the city once in a while. The Everglades National Park is just a stone's throw away, so watch out for alligators.

SW 177th Ave: This is the place to come for beautiful homes large enough to house any family, but they aren’t inexpensive.

SW 152nd Ave/SW 153rd Court Rd: You'll find it tough to get an apartment here: the few rental homes that exist here don't stay on the market for any time at all before being snapped up.

SW 152nd Ave/SW 151st Pl: An attractive suburban neighborhood, this area borders Kendall Lakes Country Club and golf course. In spite of this, it's not too expensive.

Life in Kendall West

Say youve moved to the area and find yourself in need of transportation. Not having your own car could be an inconvenience, but not a crippling one. Kendall, as well as the rest of the county, is serviced by an extensive public transportation network by the Miami-Dade government. Out in the suburbs you’ll find the Metrobus, which can take you as far north as Broward county and as far south as the middle Keys. From Kendall West you can easily get to Miami for your commute to work or even farther to Miami Beach or the island town of Key Biscayne. Once in Miami proper, should you still need to get to work or anywhere else that pleases you, the Metrorail will take you as far as Dadeland South to the Miami airport or Hialeah. The Metromover is another option, free to everyone and operating in the downtown Miami area.

What can you do while living here? With Kendall West a quiet area, much of what Miami-Dade county has to offer is outside of the areas limits. But there is still plenty to enjoy.

Head southeast to the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden on Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables, if youre a nature lover. Here you’ll be surrounded by a mix of tropical flora artistry and conservation science. Inside the newly constructed Science Village in the gardens’ heart, youll find the Wings of the Tropics exhibit with an astounding flock of over three-thousand butterflies. Or stay for one of the gardens lessons in conservation, which reach thousands of students and adults alike.

Speaking of art, youre also not far from the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum, located off Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Miami. The museum specializes in art from the Renaissance and Baroque time periods as well as American and Asian regions, and boasts over 17 thousand pieces in its collection.

Those with a love of modern entertainment can stop by Arcade Odyssey on SW 117th Avenue, often considered the best arcade in south Florida. In here you’ll find a mix of classic and modern video games, especially a great number of Japanese imports. This is a popular destination for parties and video game tournaments.

If youre having such a good time that you do’nt want to head back home just yet, the Comedy Inn understands. It offers an open bar and some of the best stand up comedy from national headliners and local talents. Their slogan is, "Laugh late, sleep over," and true to their name they offer rooms for the night.

All of these are on top of the biggest and perhaps most popular attraction in the area, and that is the beach. From Kendall West, you aren’t far from the east coast. You'll enjoy the beachside weather, with its subtropical temperature and light breezes. Why not pack up and head to the beach for a day?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kendall West?
The average rent price for Kendall West rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Kendall West?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Kendall West include Kendale Lakes West.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kendall West?
Some of the colleges located in the Kendall West area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kendall West?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kendall West from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

