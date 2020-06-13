300 Apartments for rent in Kendall West, FL

Life in Kendall West

Say youve moved to the area and find yourself in need of transportation. Not having your own car could be an inconvenience, but not a crippling one. Kendall, as well as the rest of the county, is serviced by an extensive public transportation network by the Miami-Dade government. Out in the suburbs you’ll find the Metrobus, which can take you as far north as Broward county and as far south as the middle Keys. From Kendall West you can easily get to Miami for your commute to work or even farther to Miami Beach or the island town of Key Biscayne. Once in Miami proper, should you still need to get to work or anywhere else that pleases you, the Metrorail will take you as far as Dadeland South to the Miami airport or Hialeah. The Metromover is another option, free to everyone and operating in the downtown Miami area.

What can you do while living here? With Kendall West a quiet area, much of what Miami-Dade county has to offer is outside of the areas limits. But there is still plenty to enjoy.

Head southeast to the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden on Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables, if youre a nature lover. Here you’ll be surrounded by a mix of tropical flora artistry and conservation science. Inside the newly constructed Science Village in the gardens’ heart, youll find the Wings of the Tropics exhibit with an astounding flock of over three-thousand butterflies. Or stay for one of the gardens lessons in conservation, which reach thousands of students and adults alike.

Speaking of art, youre also not far from the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum, located off Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Miami. The museum specializes in art from the Renaissance and Baroque time periods as well as American and Asian regions, and boasts over 17 thousand pieces in its collection.

Those with a love of modern entertainment can stop by Arcade Odyssey on SW 117th Avenue, often considered the best arcade in south Florida. In here you’ll find a mix of classic and modern video games, especially a great number of Japanese imports. This is a popular destination for parties and video game tournaments.

If youre having such a good time that you do’nt want to head back home just yet, the Comedy Inn understands. It offers an open bar and some of the best stand up comedy from national headliners and local talents. Their slogan is, "Laugh late, sleep over," and true to their name they offer rooms for the night.

All of these are on top of the biggest and perhaps most popular attraction in the area, and that is the beach. From Kendall West, you aren’t far from the east coast. You'll enjoy the beachside weather, with its subtropical temperature and light breezes. Why not pack up and head to the beach for a day?