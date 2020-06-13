Apartment List
142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL

Finding an apartment in Kendall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.

Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.

Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

Kendall
1 Unit Available
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.

Kendall
1 Unit Available
12963 SW 95th Ave
12963 Southwest 95th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful updated townhouse in convenient Falls neighborhood. Gated community with pool overlooking golf course. Meticulously maintained with a remodeled kitchen, tile floors downstairs and easy care laminate floors upstairs.

Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.

1 Unit Available
10801 SW 109th Ct
10801 Southwest 109th Court, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New to Market, 2-BR unit at The Terraces Condo in East Kendall. Located within close proximity to Miami-Dade College and the expressways. Unit is professionally managed and Landlord is Section 8 approved. Unit has been freshly cleaned and painted.

King Court
1 Unit Available
11407 SW 84th St
11407 Southwest 84th Street, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FABULOUSLY UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY 4/2 ONE-STORY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IN EAST KENDALL (EAST OF 117 AVE).
Results within 1 mile of Kendall
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1125 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8107 SW 72nd Ave
8107 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
Studio
$1,259
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8075 SW 73rd Ave
8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.
City Guide for Kendall, FL

Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.

Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kendall, FL

Finding an apartment in Kendall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

