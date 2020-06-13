142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL
Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.
Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.
Finding an apartment in Kendall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.