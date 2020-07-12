/
kendale lakes west
260 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes West, Kendall West, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8250 Sw 149TH CT
8250 Southwest 149th Court, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8250 Sw 149TH CT in Kendall West. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
8002 SW 149 AV #B-314
8002 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
866 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH APT, HAS LARGE BALCONY, ALL TILE FLOORS, LOCATED NEXT TO 88th av AND MAYOR SHOPPING AND DINING. to move i: first month, 2 security deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7425 SW 152nd Ave
7425 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Impeccable Spacious 1 bedroom on the first floor completely remodeled! Parking is right in front of the home, and because its a corner unit you have extra windows and no neighbors on one side.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8004 SW 149th Ave
8004 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Clean and cozy 2/2 condo in Kendale Lakes, completely updated unit and never rented before, features brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet in master bedroom, new bathrooms, open balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8550 SW 149th Ave
8550 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful and modern condo with laminated floors. New energy efficient a/c installed last year. Owner offering a $50 discount per morth when payment is received by the 1st of each month. Near to entertainment , shops, schools, and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8530 SW 149th Ave
8530 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom Lago Del Rey apartment with ample kitchen, living room and spacious bedrooms, as well as newer appliances. Close to Kendall Drive and shopping centers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14930 SW 82nd Ter
14930 Southwest 82nd Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Beautiful apartment 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, move in condition With laminate floor, Update bathrooms and kitchen, washer and dryer inside close to Target, Walmart, Schools, library and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8006 SW 149 AV
8006 Southwest 149th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
827 sqft
Comfortable 2/1 condo located at the quiet community of Peppermill in Kendall, Well maintained, walk-in closet in master bedroom, Tile Floor, balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8275 SW 152nd Ave
8275 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Unit 1 bedroom + Den in Verabella Falls, gated community, This community offer a swimming Pool, Racquetball court, fitness center, Kids Playground, BBQ area , It is close to schools, shopping centers, major roads and highways, just
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8745 SW 152
8745 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
A NATION WIDE BACKGROUND AND EVICTION CHECK MUST BE PROVIDED, FROM CREDIT1400.COM
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14971 SW 82nd Ln
14971 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Kendall minutes to Target, Kendale Lakes Park, Town and Country Mall and more. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, remodeled bathrooms, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14931 SW 82nd Ln
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
Perfect 2 Bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment, Gated community . Located near shopping centers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15231 SW 80th St
15231 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location! Unit is spacious and ready to move in. Close to shopping centers, school, expressways. Washer and Dryer in unit. Community has pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
Studio
$959
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13884 SW 64th St
13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368 2-bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14250 SW 62nd St
14250 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1206 sqft
Beautiful totally renovated 3 bed/2 bath large unit, new porcelain floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite counters, new appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space, 1-floor corner, canal view, parking
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7427 SW 140th Ct
7427 Southwest 140th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful and spacious single family home in the heart of West Kendall.
