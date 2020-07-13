/
123 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
8933 Southwest 128th Street
8933 Southwest 128th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1534 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10765 SW 108 AVE
10765 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located near MDC South - Property Id: 111988 This gorgeous 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment is located in Miami, FL near Miami Dade College South. It offers quick access to the Don Shula expressway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13100 sw 92 ave
13100 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
One bedroom apartment /The falls- Kendall - Property Id: 292518 one bedroom apartment for rent The falls , Kendall Laminated floors Tile in kitchen, granite and wooden cabinets, balcony view to pool and gardens, lots of light, walk in closet, and
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Lago Mar
8025 SW 107th Ave
8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful apartment 2/2, centrally located, gated community, 24 hours guard, tennis court, pool and other community areas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
King Court
10903 N Kendall Dr
10903 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large townhome bedroom and spacious walk in closet. Centrally located with parking. Close to restaurants, Miami Dade Community College. Great amenities. Easy to show. Tenants must be approved with association and pay for the application fee.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Century Gardens Villas
8914 SW 108th Pl
8914 Southwest 108th Place, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1809 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Villa Castillo 4Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179437 A MUST SEE!!!...Great unit with 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths updated in highly-sought and gated Villa Castillo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REDUCED!! Great Central Location in the Heart of Dadeland. Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9055 SW 73RD CT
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT UNIT @ METROPOLIS. THE BEST LOCATION CLOSE TO US1, DADELAND MALL AND HWAYS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NICE BALCONY AND VIEWS. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 1 BEDROOM WITH 1 FULL BATH WITH LARGE LIVING AREA.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9066 SW 73 Ct # 1006
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1350 sqft
Amazing Condo at Metropolis II 2Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179710 A MUST SEE!!!...
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Snapper Creek
7106 SW 113th Ave
7106 Southwest 113th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1378 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Snapper Creek 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 182747 A MUST SEE!!!....Amazing 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse! With high living room ceilings allowing plenty of sunlight to come in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7285 SW 90 ST Unit D209
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7285 SW 90 ST Unit D209 Available 08/01/20 Heart of Dadeland - Amazing view - Fully updated one bedroom, one bathroom unit in heart of Downtown Dadeland! Stainless appliances, carpet throughout, assigned parking space, secure building and community!
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like royalty in this updated Penthouse in Village at the Falls that has been completely renovated! Washer/Dryer in unit, new flooring, large living area, spacious & updated open kitchen (a chef's dream!), large master bedroom w/ walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7290 SW 90 street
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom-one bath Downtown Dadeland, Available May 7, 2020, washer/dryer in unit, one parking space. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded fully furnished 2/2 with bamboo floors, GE appliances, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit located in Downtown Dadeland community provides 24/7 on site security guard, rooftop infinity pool and fitness center etc.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
King Court
8014 SW 119 PL
8014 Southwest 119th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST LISTED IN ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITIES AT KENDALL EAST. MYSTIC FOREST 2, NEAR THE NEW TOWN COUNTRY MALL, EXPRESS WAYS, KENDALL DRIVE AND MORE. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9001 SW 94th St
9001 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable Baptist Hospital area. This 2 bed 2 1/2 bath condo is located in the sought after Baptist Hospital Galloway Glenn neighborhood. Split floor plan, each bedroom has its own bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
