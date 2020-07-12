/
king court
402 Apartments for rent in King Court, Kendall, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10903 N Kendall Dr
10903 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large townhome bedroom and spacious walk in closet. Centrally located with parking. Close to restaurants, Miami Dade Community College. Great amenities. Easy to show. Tenants must be approved with association and pay for the application fee.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8014 SW 119 PL
8014 Southwest 119th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
JUST LISTED IN ONE OF THE BEST COMMUNITIES AT KENDALL EAST. MYSTIC FOREST 2, NEAR THE NEW TOWN COUNTRY MALL, EXPRESS WAYS, KENDALL DRIVE AND MORE. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11207 SW 88th St
11207 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms in the desirable well maintained community of Pine Grove! Freshly painted with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11279 SW 88th St
11279 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location apartment in the heart of Kendall with easy access to school, shopping and main roads. Brand new kitchen with all brand new appliances and renovated bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10905 N Kendall Dr
10905 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this uniquely styled corner unit in much sought out Kendall area. Condo unit is located on the second floor across from the community laundry. This 1 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8110 SW 118th Pl
8110 Southwest 118th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
AN AMAZING 2 STORY TOWN HOME HAS BECOME AVAILABLE IN MYSTIC FOREST EXCELLENT CENTRALIZED LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PALMS AT TOWN AND COUNTRY MALL WITH A GARAGE AND REMODELED WITH TILE FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS ON
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 109th Ave
8600 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath on 1st Floor, centrally located in a Quiet Kendall Gated Community that is nearby Turnpike, Major Highways, Shopping Malls , Restaurants , Baptist Hospital , MDCC, FIU, and excellent schools ! WATER AND HOT WATER IS
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8557 SW 114th Pl
8557 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great opportunity to rent at the desirable "Kings Court" that consist of a large and bright 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms with a one car garage, washer & dryer. Beautiful Patio. See Attachment for the community Application.
Last updated July 12 at 07:52pm
1 Unit Available
10907 North Kendall Drive
10907 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
10907 North Kendall Drive Apt #415, Miami, FL 33176 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of King Court
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
18 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9060 SW 125th Ave C2
9060 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Sought out Kenland Condo apartment for rent close to numerous shopping centers and major roads. Well qualified tenants just 1st and security deposit to move in. Renters insurance must be kept and maintained during all times of the lease.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12605 SW 91st ST
12605 Southwest 91st Street, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
This 2-story, 2 BR/2.5 Bath within a community with Pool & gated, is Offered as an annual rental unfurnished. Also offered seasonal, short-term, fully Furnished at different pricing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 93 TE
9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8025 SW 107th Ave
8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful apartment 2/2, centrally located, gated community, 24 hours guard, tennis court, pool and other community areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8914 SW 108th Pl
8914 Southwest 108th Place, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1809 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Villa Castillo 4Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179437 A MUST SEE!!!...Great unit with 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths updated in highly-sought and gated Villa Castillo.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7106 SW 113th Ave
7106 Southwest 113th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1378 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Snapper Creek 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 182747 A MUST SEE!!!....Amazing 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse! With high living room ceilings allowing plenty of sunlight to come in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11819 SW 102nd St
11819 Southwest 102nd Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1364 sqft
GREAT COMFY HOME IN FANTASTIC FAMILY COMMUNITY! REMODELED AND IN GREAT CONDITION! A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT! MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET! 3 AMPLE BEDROOMS.
