101 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kendall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9801 SW 99th St
9801 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
10737 SW 113th Pl
10737 Southwest 113th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath unit at The Grande. Great location near Baptist Hospital and Dadeland Mall, with easy Highway Access. Gated community. Lovely Condo with coveted open kitchen split floorplan.
Results within 1 mile of Kendall
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7125 SW 95th St
7125 Southwest 95th Street, Pinecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of North Pinecrest. Walk into an open floor plan with gorgeous wooden floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood
City Guide for Kendall, FL

Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.

Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kendall, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kendall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

