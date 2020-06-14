148 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with gym
Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.
Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendall renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.