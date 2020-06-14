Apartment List
FL
kendall
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Kendall, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendall renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Century Gardens Villas
1 Unit Available
9025 sw 112 th Ct
9025 SW 112th Ct, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, ONE-STORY HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FAMILY ROOM, FOYER ENTRANCE, UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7441 Southwest 88th Street
7441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
756 sqft
Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice. For a Limitied Time Only, Promotional Offer 6 Weeks FREE! If Appling and Reserving Before March 31, 2020..

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7266 SW 88th St
7266 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7290 SW 90th St
7290 SW 90th St, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1163 sqft
BEST DEAL IN THE DOWNTOWN DADELAND! Fast approval! Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in the heart of prestigious Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7265 Southwest 89th Street
7265 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1162 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Kendall. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 1/1 FIRST FLOOR corner unit with views of luscious landscaping and community pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9066 SW 73rd Ct
9066 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don’t miss the opportunity to live in this 14th Floor 1/1 apartment with beautiful views, bright and large with walk in closet. This freshly painted apartment in the downtown Dadeland area boosts new washer/ dryer and new lighting throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 88th St
7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10641 SW 108th Ave
10641 Southwest 108th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 sqft
This property is located in well maintained Prado community. The unit has split layout with two bedrooms and updated bathrooms. There is a walk in closet in the master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 89th St
7280 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
Beautiful and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom apartment, completely furnished and equipped in the very heart of Downtown Dadeland. Modern kitchen with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy the Village Life with restaurants, sidewalks, grocery store and shops at your doorstep. This bright and beautiful 3 bedroom/2 baths with open floor plan has 2 assigned tandem garage parking spaces in urban Downtown Dadeland.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th Way
7275 Southwest 90th Way, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1085 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BEDS 2 BATHS 2 BALCONIES IN DOWNTOWN DADELAND, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE RESTAURANTS, DADELAND MALL AND US1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 90th St
7275 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, bright and spacious 1 bed/1bath condo in Downtown Dadeland. Features include porcelain floors throughout, SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in closet, stackable washer/dryer, 24-hr security, fitness center, rooftop pool/spa.

1 of 43

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
10737 SW 113th Pl
10737 Southwest 113th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7275 SW 89th St
7275 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Downtown Dadeland condo. One of the largest floor plans, consisted of two levels with a large, private patio on the second floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10854 N Kendall Dr
10854 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
KENDALL GATE IS A GATED COMMUNITY AND KEY LOCK BUILDINGS. SPACIOUS 2/2 WITH NEW CARPET FLOOR JUST INSTALLED, MANY CLOSETS AND BIG WALKING CLOSET IN MASTER.WRAP AROUND BALCONY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath unit at The Grande. Great location near Baptist Hospital and Dadeland Mall, with easy Highway Access. Gated community. Lovely Condo with coveted open kitchen split floorplan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7280 SW 90th St
7280 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the third floor. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Large outdoor balcony, light porcelain floors throughout. Washer and Dryer inside unit.
City Guide for Kendall, FL

Former Attorney General, Janet Reno, and O.J. Simpson are two of the most famous people who have resided in Kendall, Florida.

Kendall, a Miami suburb, is home to less than 80,000 people, a fraction of the total in the entire metropolitan area. With the Everglades on one side and Miami on the other, Kendall offers a unique blend of untouched wilderness and luxury city living, right off the Atlantic ocean. Beach bum fashions meet resort style, combining to create one of the most hopping night scenes in the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Florida? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kendall, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendall renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

