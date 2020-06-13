Apartment List
/
FL
/
the crossings
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:43 PM

376 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Devon-Aire Estates
1 Unit Available
11115 SW 122nd CT
11115 Southwest 122nd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Great community located in Devon Aire. Great rental opportunity! Close to major roads and numerous shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9060 SW 125th Ave C2
9060 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Sought out Kenland Condo apartment for rent close to numerous shopping centers and major roads. Well qualified tenants just 1st and security deposit to move in. Renters insurance must be kept and maintained during all times of the lease.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9432 SW 124th Ct
9432 Southwest 124th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/;great room, upgraded baths

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
12519 SW 94th Ter
12519 Southwest 94th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome ready to be lived in. Spacious with double patio and lots of room for entertainment. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great schools!

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9020 SW 125th Ave
9020 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1,625 per month,water included,1st floor,(priced below rental value) unbeatable location!! Beautiful unit in one of the most sought after locations in Kendall!! Upgraded bathroom and floors, accordion shutters, washer and dryer inside.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 123rd Ct
8911 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect for a family ! Ground floor unit - walking distance from Best Buy, Barnes and Noble, Kendall Village, Regal Movie Theater, Ulta, Chilies, Bed Bath and Beyond and more... Don't miss this opportunity - Best location in Kendall.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9285 SW 125th Avenue
9285 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Very well kept in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Excellent neighborhood very quiet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Calusa
1 Unit Available
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
| Great 2/2 condo located in Kendall, Calusa Club Village | - Close proximity to major highways (few blocks from FL Turnpike) - Close proximity to shopping centers & restaurants (Home Depot, Kendal Lakes Plaza, Town & Country etc...

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13449 SW 108 ST CR S
13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8830 SW 123rd Ct
8830 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautiful, impeccable condo sitting on a second floor of the desirable gated community of Kenland Bend.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9022 SW 123 rd Court
9022 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bath located in Kinland Point Condo, washer and dyer in unit, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Apartment available March 1, 2020, 24 hours notice to show. Please contact listing agent for appointment.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8800 SW 123rd Ct
8800 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8800 SW 123rd Ct in The Crossings. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
9099 SW 133rd Ct
9099 Southwest 133rd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse in gate community Kendall. 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms. Master room in the second floor. 1 room and 1 bathroom at entry level. Kitchen and bath remodel. Wash and Dryer. 1908 sqf, with a patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9030 SW 125th Ave
9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr.

1 of 23

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
City GuideThe Crossings
Get ready for some interesting debates if you move to The Crossings. After all, how many other places require you place "The" at the front of the town?

It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy.

Moving to The Crossings

This area of Miami has about 8,264 households. It's a predominately family-oriented community, where about 40 percent of homes have children living in them and about 56 percent percent are married couples who live together. If you're still enjoying the single life, you'll be in part of the 19 percent of other area singles. If you thought it was going to be easy to move out of your parent's home and onto a pricey oceanfront spread on South Beach, you probably received major sticker shock the first time you went apartment hunting, right? Well, think of The Crossings as your adult on-ramp. It's close enough to Miami (and South Beach) to enjoy the nightlife, but the more reasonable rent will mean you actually have money left over to go out at night. 

Tips for Renting

Landlords will want to verify your income and your overall employment history to find out if you qualify to rent a home or apartment here. In nearly all cases, you will need one or two month's worth of security deposits in order to rent. The good news is that, in this area, the landlords are a bit more lenient on credit scoring. Rents are lower than in most areas of Miami, too, which is why this area is a good choice for first-time renters.

Nevertheless, The Crossings is close to Miami, which means jobs are available to many people living here. Additionally, you'll find this area is close to most of Miami's better features and amenities, like the beaches and shops. You are about 30 to 40 minutes from it all when you live here.

Living in The Crossings

You can live modestly here, and you'll be around a diverse group of people. Brush up on your Spanish, though, since it's more widely spoken here than English. There are some questionable areas, but for the most part most of the condos and apartments for rent are not in these areas. You may wish to consider living in this region if they want decent schools for their kids and an urban setting. It does not have a large number of commercial establishments (for the malls, you'll need to head into Miami proper) but you will find most residential needs are easily available here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in The Crossings?
The average rent price for The Crossings rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
What colleges and universities are located in or around The Crossings?
Some of the colleges located in the The Crossings area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to The Crossings?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Crossings from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

Similar Pages

The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms
The Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood Floors
The Crossings Pet Friendly Places