376 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL

Moving to The Crossings

This area of Miami has about 8,264 households. It's a predominately family-oriented community, where about 40 percent of homes have children living in them and about 56 percent percent are married couples who live together. If you're still enjoying the single life, you'll be in part of the 19 percent of other area singles. If you thought it was going to be easy to move out of your parent's home and onto a pricey oceanfront spread on South Beach, you probably received major sticker shock the first time you went apartment hunting, right? Well, think of The Crossings as your adult on-ramp. It's close enough to Miami (and South Beach) to enjoy the nightlife, but the more reasonable rent will mean you actually have money left over to go out at night.