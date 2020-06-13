376 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL

Living in The Crossings

You can live modestly here, and you'll be around a diverse group of people. Brush up on your Spanish, though, since it's more widely spoken here than English. There are some questionable areas, but for the most part most of the condos and apartments for rent are not in these areas. You may wish to consider living in this region if they want decent schools for their kids and an urban setting. It does not have a large number of commercial establishments (for the malls, you'll need to head into Miami proper) but you will find most residential needs are easily available here.