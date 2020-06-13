376 Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL📍
It's not an area you probably know about because most people simply refer to The Crossings as a neighborhood located in Miami, Florida. However, this area is home to more than 22,700 people and many of them enjoy the beautiful weather and lifestyle present in Miami. Known primarily as a bedroom community for Miami, The Crossings attracts people looking to rent for various reasons. This area of 3.8 square miles is densely populated because it offers various apartments for rent, condos for rent, and a few home rentals. Nevertheless, the area is one you should consider if you are hoping to find a new home and one that is a combination of affordable and classy.
This area of Miami has about 8,264 households. It's a predominately family-oriented community, where about 40 percent of homes have children living in them and about 56 percent percent are married couples who live together. If you're still enjoying the single life, you'll be in part of the 19 percent of other area singles. If you thought it was going to be easy to move out of your parent's home and onto a pricey oceanfront spread on South Beach, you probably received major sticker shock the first time you went apartment hunting, right? Well, think of The Crossings as your adult on-ramp. It's close enough to Miami (and South Beach) to enjoy the nightlife, but the more reasonable rent will mean you actually have money left over to go out at night.
Landlords will want to verify your income and your overall employment history to find out if you qualify to rent a home or apartment here. In nearly all cases, you will need one or two month's worth of security deposits in order to rent. The good news is that, in this area, the landlords are a bit more lenient on credit scoring. Rents are lower than in most areas of Miami, too, which is why this area is a good choice for first-time renters.
Nevertheless, The Crossings is close to Miami, which means jobs are available to many people living here. Additionally, you'll find this area is close to most of Miami's better features and amenities, like the beaches and shops. You are about 30 to 40 minutes from it all when you live here.
You can live modestly here, and you'll be around a diverse group of people. Brush up on your Spanish, though, since it's more widely spoken here than English. There are some questionable areas, but for the most part most of the condos and apartments for rent are not in these areas. You may wish to consider living in this region if they want decent schools for their kids and an urban setting. It does not have a large number of commercial establishments (for the malls, you'll need to head into Miami proper) but you will find most residential needs are easily available here.