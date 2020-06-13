116 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL📍
While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter.
Bring your bathing suit, for sure, and leave your snow boots up north. Youll also want to pack a few extras that can help you nab one of the splashy studios, two bedroom apartments or rental homes in Kendale Lakes.
How Much Does it Cost?
While City-Data notes the average income for Kendale Lakes is a bit higher than the rest of Florida, rental property values are a bit lower, opening the door of opportunity for a pretty good property deal as well as a pretty good job (especially if youre a guy who wants to be a florist, cook or firefighter).
Whats the Weather Like?
Expect balmy winters, but also expect muggy mornings all year round, with average humidity typically hitting above 80 percent in the early hours. Dont fret; youll get a break in the afternoons when humidity usually dips into the lower 60 percent zone. Summers stick around the 80-degree mark, with an equally delightfully mild fall and spring.
What Else Should I Know?
Nabbing a decent place to live is easy, or at least easier, if you prepare yourself in advance. Part of that preparation should definitely be starting your search for apartments in Kendale Lakes long before you intend to move, as vacancy rates can hit lower than 3 percent. Thats a lower vacancy rate than nearly 90 percent of neighborhoods throughout the rest of the nation but hey, not every U.S. nabe can boast eight different lakes.
The second part of your preparation involves gathering all the information and documentation you may need to successfully rent your new pad. This includes a copy of your most recent credit report, letters of references from friends, former landlords and coworkers and proof you have a steady source of income.
Unlike other areas in the U.S. that are broken down into specific neighborhoods, the suburb of Kendale Lake is a solo neighborhood on its own. That means characteristics in one area of town are likely to be the same on the other area of town, with the rental price ranges, housing types, crime rates and other characteristics fairly standard across the board.
Price Range
Kendale Lakes rentals are on the slightly higher end compared the apartments and homes for rent across the rest of Florida. The area's rent is higher than nearly 80 percent of the neighborhoods throughout the state.
Housing Types
Row houses and attached homes make up about 30 percent of the housing types, giving you plenty of townhouses, studio and two bedroom apartments to rent. Youll also find a fair share of hi rise apartments, perhaps all the better from which to gaze at the lakes. The majority of residential real estate in Kendale Lakes was built between 1970 and 1999, with a few stragglers built later on. That means you are more likely to enjoy modern amenities, like humidity-beating air conditioning.
Other Characteristics
Kendale Lakes has a high walkability rating, with an energetic vibe and a bevy of businesses to frequent. Crime rates are below average compared to the rest of the U.S., giving the area an above average safety rating. Its also ranked extremely high, in the top 0.5 percent, of ideal places to live for college students. A total of seven colleges and universities with more than 2,000 students are within 18 miles or fewer from Kendale Lakes.
Unless you missed all the cues about balmy weather and eight are lakes at your service , you already know that Kendale Lakes is a sizzling hot spot for water sports and other outdoor recreation.
Outdoor Fun
To honor the namesake of your new nabe, you can kick off your balmy fun in the sun at Kendale Lakes Park. The Miami-Dade County website notes this particular park features a recreation building, lighted racquetball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, a walking path and playground. Operated by the county, the park also offers various programs, such as day camp and ping-pong, to keep you or your kids busy.
A smattering of other parks peppers the surrounding area, offering everything from golf courses to gun ranges, bike trails to dog parks, and beaches to pools. In addition to Kendale Lakes Park, parks found in the neighborhood boundaries include Winston Park, McMillian Park, Millers Pond Park, Bird Lake Park and the charmingly named Bent Tree Park.
And those aforementioned eight lakes? You know by now they include Kendale Lake, which is joined by but not to be confused with Kendall Lake. You also have Lake Louise, Lake Laura, San Sebastian Lake and the pleasing pair of North Lake and South Lake.
Hiding From the Sun
Alas, if you must venture indoors, you still have plenty to do in the area. Enjoy a shopping spree at the Kendale Lakes Mall or a bite to eat at one of the revved up area restaurants. As a suburb of Miami, youre also within easy access to the lavishly lively Miami nightlife scene that includes bars, clubs, parties, art walks, concerts and other performances.
Getting Around
Kendale Lakes may be wonderfully walkable, but nearly 90 percent of its residents drive their own vehicles to work. Owning a car is the best way to get around, although you do have a few other options if and when your vehicles ever at the shop. Miami International Airport is about 10 miles from Kendale Lakes, which you can also pickup an Amtrack train to head across the nation. Miami-Dade Transit also has an extensive bus route with several routes snaking through Kendale Lakes and dozens uncoiling throughout the entire county.