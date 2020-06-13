116 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
14250 SW 62nd St
14250 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed/ 2 bath in the desirable area of Kendall. Fully tiled floors Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. GOOD CREDIT SCORE BECAUSE ITS A REQUIREMENT OF THE ASSOCIATION. Full size washer/ dryer inside unit.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6245 Kendale Lakes Cir
6245 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great apartment 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, large patio, updated kitchen, new stain steel appliances, washer & dryer, fresh paint, ceramic floors. Excellent condition!!! Please call LA for showings instructions.THIS UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12953 SW 53rd St
12953 Southwest 53rd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great opportunity to rent this cozy property, features 2 beds and 1 bath, Washer and Dryer inside the unit Excellent terrace great for entertainment, NO pets NO exceptions. Good Credit is required...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7141 SW 129th Ave
7141 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Green tree condo for rent 2bedrooms 2full bathroom, washer and dryer inside unit. Wood laminate, community pool, near turnpike .easy to show

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14221 N Kendall Dr
14221 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
Great apartment in the Kendall area, Corner unit is a plus. tile around, nice complex with great amenities such as : tennis Courts, @ Pools , Clubhouses, Gated entrance, lake view etc.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13045 SW 68th St
13045 Southwest 68th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Amazing location! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms located in a very nice gated community. Unique corner unit. 2 parking spaces. Expansive pool area and more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6225 SW 131st Ct
6225 Southwest 131st Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Beautiful first floor unit with washer and dryer in the inside, all tile through, corner unit with balcony, located in gated community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13957 SW 44 LANE CR
13957 Southwest 44th Lane Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Centrally located, beautiful remodeled townhouse, 2bed, 2.5 bath, nice lake view. One car garage. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Accordion Shutters. Call Listing Agent. Bedrooms are spacious with bathroom inside each bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
4305 SW 130th Ct
4305 Southwest 130th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14140 SW 84th St
14140 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2/2 condo in the second floor, all tile through master bathroom remodeled unit have screen balcony in walking distance to main highway and public transportation, supermarket, kmart, banks, restaurants and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8400 SW 133 AVE RD
8400 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT LOCATION BEAUTIFUL AND CLEAN APARTMENT. THIS UNIT IS ON THE 1ST FLOOR 3/2, LARGE BALCONY NO PETS

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13424 SW 65th Ln
13424 Southwest 65th Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS VILLA, FEATURES A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 2 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS,TILED IN COMMON AREAS, WOOD IN BEDROOMS. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. ALMOST NEW AC UNIT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13700 SW 62nd St
13700 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 3 BED, 2 BATH, WITH NICE GARDEN VIEWON ON THE SECOND FLOOR. IN THE HEART OF KENDALL. IT HAS CERAMIC TILE , AMPLE BEDROOMS AND 2 BALCONIES . GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TURNPIKE, SHOPPING AREAS, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6540 SW 138th Ct #504
6540 Southwest 138th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1471 sqft
3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom townhouse in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located and close to supermarkets, restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
6225 Kendale Lakes Cir
6225 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Updated 2-story condo near the Miccosukee Golf Club, in Kendall. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances with great counter space, living room, dining room, balcony, 1/2 bath and laundry downstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14185 SW 87th St
14185 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent location, walking distance to public transportation, school, shopping center,major banks and supermarkets. This unit was upgraded with wood kitchen cabinet, update bathrooms and tile through.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12821 SW 43rd Dr
12821 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2 bedroom, 1 bath with Den condo in Miami. Washer and dryer in unit. Condo Association only allows 4 occupants. Credit and Police report on all adult occupants required.
City GuideKendale Lakes
If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.

While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter.

Moving to Kendale Lakes

Bring your bathing suit, for sure, and leave your snow boots up north. Youll also want to pack a few extras that can help you nab one of the splashy studios, two bedroom apartments or rental homes in Kendale Lakes.

How Much Does it Cost?

While City-Data notes the average income for Kendale Lakes is a bit higher than the rest of Florida, rental property values are a bit lower, opening the door of opportunity for a pretty good property deal as well as a pretty good job (especially if youre a guy who wants to be a florist, cook or firefighter).

Whats the Weather Like?

Expect balmy winters, but also expect muggy mornings all year round, with average humidity typically hitting above 80 percent in the early hours. Dont fret; youll get a break in the afternoons when humidity usually dips into the lower 60 percent zone. Summers stick around the 80-degree mark, with an equally delightfully mild fall and spring.

What Else Should I Know?

Nabbing a decent place to live is easy, or at least easier, if you prepare yourself in advance. Part of that preparation should definitely be starting your search for apartments in Kendale Lakes long before you intend to move, as vacancy rates can hit lower than 3 percent. Thats a lower vacancy rate than nearly 90 percent of neighborhoods throughout the rest of the nation but hey, not every U.S. nabe can boast eight different lakes.

The second part of your preparation involves gathering all the information and documentation you may need to successfully rent your new pad. This includes a copy of your most recent credit report, letters of references from friends, former landlords and coworkers and proof you have a steady source of income.

The Larger Area

Unlike other areas in the U.S. that are broken down into specific neighborhoods, the suburb of Kendale Lake is a solo neighborhood on its own. That means characteristics in one area of town are likely to be the same on the other area of town, with the rental price ranges, housing types, crime rates and other characteristics fairly standard across the board.

Price Range

Kendale Lakes rentals are on the slightly higher end compared the apartments and homes for rent across the rest of Florida. The area's rent is higher than nearly 80 percent of the neighborhoods throughout the state.

Housing Types

Row houses and attached homes make up about 30 percent of the housing types, giving you plenty of townhouses, studio and two bedroom apartments to rent. Youll also find a fair share of hi rise apartments, perhaps all the better from which to gaze at the lakes. The majority of residential real estate in Kendale Lakes was built between 1970 and 1999, with a few stragglers built later on. That means you are more likely to enjoy modern amenities, like humidity-beating air conditioning.

Other Characteristics

Kendale Lakes has a high walkability rating, with an energetic vibe and a bevy of businesses to frequent. Crime rates are below average compared to the rest of the U.S., giving the area an above average safety rating. Its also ranked extremely high, in the top 0.5 percent, of ideal places to live for college students. A total of seven colleges and universities with more than 2,000 students are within 18 miles or fewer from Kendale Lakes.

Living in Kendale Lakes

Unless you missed all the cues about balmy weather and eight are lakes at your service , you already know that Kendale Lakes is a sizzling hot spot for water sports and other outdoor recreation.

Outdoor Fun

To honor the namesake of your new nabe, you can kick off your balmy fun in the sun at Kendale Lakes Park. The Miami-Dade County website notes this particular park features a recreation building, lighted racquetball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts, a walking path and playground. Operated by the county, the park also offers various programs, such as day camp and ping-pong, to keep you or your kids busy.

A smattering of other parks peppers the surrounding area, offering everything from golf courses to gun ranges, bike trails to dog parks, and beaches to pools. In addition to Kendale Lakes Park, parks found in the neighborhood boundaries include Winston Park, McMillian Park, Millers Pond Park, Bird Lake Park and the charmingly named Bent Tree Park.

And those aforementioned eight lakes? You know by now they include Kendale Lake, which is joined by but not to be confused with Kendall Lake. You also have Lake Louise, Lake Laura, San Sebastian Lake and the pleasing pair of North Lake and South Lake.

Hiding From the Sun

Alas, if you must venture indoors, you still have plenty to do in the area. Enjoy a shopping spree at the Kendale Lakes Mall or a bite to eat at one of the revved up area restaurants. As a suburb of Miami, youre also within easy access to the lavishly lively Miami nightlife scene that includes bars, clubs, parties, art walks, concerts and other performances.

Getting Around

Kendale Lakes may be wonderfully walkable, but nearly 90 percent of its residents drive their own vehicles to work. Owning a car is the best way to get around, although you do have a few other options if and when your vehicles ever at the shop. Miami International Airport is about 10 miles from Kendale Lakes, which you can also pickup an Amtrack train to head across the nation. Miami-Dade Transit also has an extensive bus route with several routes snaking through Kendale Lakes and dozens uncoiling throughout the entire county.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kendale Lakes?
The average rent price for Kendale Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,850.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kendale Lakes?
Some of the colleges located in the Kendale Lakes area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kendale Lakes?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kendale Lakes from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

