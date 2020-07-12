392 Apartments for rent in Lago Mar, Kendall, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8025 SW 107th Ave
8025 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful apartment 2/2, centrally located, gated community, 24 hours guard, tennis court, pool and other community areas.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8015 SW 107th Ave
8015 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
" Reduced Price "... Excellent opportunity to rent 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the Kendall area.
Results within 1 mile of Lago Mar
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,201
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 93 TE
9821 Southwest 93rd Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Completely remodeled from top to bottom! Bright light and white interior. Rare Cherry Grove West Townhouse re-done to the max.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10903 N Kendall Dr
10903 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large townhome bedroom and spacious walk in closet. Centrally located with parking. Close to restaurants, Miami Dade Community College. Great amenities. Easy to show. Tenants must be approved with association and pay for the application fee.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8914 SW 108th Pl
8914 Southwest 108th Place, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1809 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Villa Castillo 4Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179437 A MUST SEE!!!...Great unit with 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths updated in highly-sought and gated Villa Castillo.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7106 SW 113th Ave
7106 Southwest 113th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1378 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Snapper Creek 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 182747 A MUST SEE!!!....Amazing 3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse! With high living room ceilings allowing plenty of sunlight to come in.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7920 SW 95 AVE
7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 near Sunset Drive - Property Id: 307288 Location, location, location! Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9423 SW 76th st
9423 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Extremely Spacious corner unit in Sunset Palm. With 2 master bedrooms and 2 master bathrooms. Prime location in the middle of sunset. Must see.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8955 SW 96th Ave
8955 Southwest 96th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
NO ASSOCIATION* Very large 2 story townhouse. parking for 2 cars behind unit on cement driveway. Beautiful county park across the street with playground, outdoor exercise area & Kendall Library. Additional parking on street in front of unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10756 N Kendall Dr
10756 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment located in the community Spanish Trace. Open floor plan with update Kitchen , granite counters, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Tiled throughout and hurricane shutters.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11207 SW 88th St
11207 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms in the desirable well maintained community of Pine Grove! Freshly painted with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11279 SW 88th St
11279 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location apartment in the heart of Kendall with easy access to school, shopping and main roads. Brand new kitchen with all brand new appliances and renovated bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10905 N Kendall Dr
10905 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this uniquely styled corner unit in much sought out Kendall area. Condo unit is located on the second floor across from the community laundry. This 1 bedroom 1.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10983 SW 69th Ter
10983 Southwest 69th Terrace, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice unit on the 1st floor. Fresh painted tiled living areas. New A/C Unit. Washer & Dryer inside the apartment. Private front & back patio areas. Community features 24/7 Security.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
8110 SW 118th Pl
8110 Southwest 118th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
AN AMAZING 2 STORY TOWN HOME HAS BECOME AVAILABLE IN MYSTIC FOREST EXCELLENT CENTRALIZED LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PALMS AT TOWN AND COUNTRY MALL WITH A GARAGE AND REMODELED WITH TILE FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS ON
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 98th Ct
9337 Southwest 98th Court, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Florida living at its best. This stunning two story residence offers luxurious living in a highly sought after neighborhood. A spacious 3,323 square foot layout geared for perfect Florida living.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike.
