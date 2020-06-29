All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
9042 7th Avenue
9042 7th Avenue

9042 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9042 7th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great house with tons of room for your family!!!
4BR 2BA, good sized bedrooms, kitchen, and living room. Separate enclosed porch, and laundry room. Fully fenced yard with driveway. Brand new A/C unit, newly remodeled flooring, and all applianced included. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Rent- $1000
Deposit- $1000

CALL (904) 337-4896 FOR INSTANT SHOWINGS

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9042 7th Avenue have any available units?
9042 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9042 7th Avenue have?
Some of 9042 7th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9042 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9042 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9042 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9042 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9042 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9042 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9042 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9042 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9042 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9042 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9042 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9042 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9042 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9042 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
