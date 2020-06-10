All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7541 Leroy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7541 Leroy Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

7541 Leroy Drive

7541 Leroy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7541 Leroy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 Leroy Drive have any available units?
7541 Leroy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7541 Leroy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Leroy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Leroy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7541 Leroy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7541 Leroy Drive offer parking?
No, 7541 Leroy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7541 Leroy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 Leroy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Leroy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7541 Leroy Drive has a pool.
Does 7541 Leroy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7541 Leroy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Leroy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7541 Leroy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 Leroy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7541 Leroy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia