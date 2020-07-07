6965 Miss Muffet Lane North

Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cool, calm and sophisticated 3 bedroom 1 bath with abundant living space. Walk into this lovely home with tile flooring and a cozy fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights. The eat-in kitchen has a modern touch with all black appliances waiting for your creative touch. There's plenty of room to enjoy in your own privacy in your fenced in backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.